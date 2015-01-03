Butler upends St. John’s in coach’s debut

NEW YORK -- In a Big East Conference dominated by guard play, Bulter’s Kellen Dunham flies well below the radar.

The junior didn’t make any of the conference’s preseason teams but ranks in the top five in the Big East in scoring. After his season-high, 28-point performance in Butler’s 73-69 win over No. 15 St. John’s on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena, Dunham served notice.

His 3-pointer with 2:05 left gave the Bulldogs some breathing room with a 64-59 lead after the Red Storm (11-4, 0-2) closed to within 61-59.

Dunham sank two free throws with 44 seconds to play, moving Butler’s lead to 68-63. He finished 8 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc.

“He (Dunham) never got rattled and he showed great poise,” St. John’s coach Steve Lavin said. “He let the game come to him, yet he influenced the outcome of the game. He made great decisions.”

The win was the first for Butler head coach Chris Holtmann, who became the Bulldogs’ 23rd coach on Friday. He had been serving as interim head coach since October when former coach Brandon Miller requested and was granted a medical leave of absence.

Before joining the Butler staff last season as an assistant, Holtmann served as the head coach at Gardner-Webb University.

“I’ve said all along I really like this group,” Holtmann said. “Our guys had a gutty effort today. I wasn’t really thinking about being the head coach, I was just trying to stay in every possession.”

Guard Alex Barlow scored 15 points and forward Roosevelt Jones added 14 points for the Bulldogs.

The Red Storm (11-3, 0-2) was without sophomore guard Rysheed Jordan, who is taking a leave of absence from the basketball program to deal with personal and family matters in Philadelphia.

Jordan, a preseason All-Big East second-team selection, is the Red Storm’s second leading scorer and ranks sixth in the conference with a 14-point average. He was averaging 23 minutes per game off the St. John’s bench as its sixth man.

Lavin wouldn’t elaborate on why Jordan wasn’t with the team, only to say Jordan wouldn’t be available for Wednesday’s game against Villanova at Madison Square Garden.

As a result of Jordan’s absence, Lavin’s squad was forced to play with a thin rotation, leaving all five starters to play significant minutes.

Guard D‘Angelo Harrison paced St. John’s with 31 points in 40 minutes. Forward Sir’ Dominic Pointer had nine points and eight rebounds, also in 40 minutes.

The other three St. John’s starters played at least 34 minutes.

The Red Storm were plagued by poor 3-point defense for the second straight conference game. Butler was 7 of 12 from long distance after Seton Hall went 10 of 23 on Wednesday.

“For us to be successful, we have to get to work on closeouts, shot fakes and greater shooter awareness,” Lavin said of his team’s 3-point defense. “We have to be quick enough to get to shooters like Gibbs and Dunham.”

The Red Storm moved to within 70-67 with 26 seconds to play but were unable to draw closer as the Bulldogs converted 4 of 4 free throws.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the second half. Butler was up 46-39 with 11:26 to play, but St. John’s stormed back with a 6-2 burst to get to within 48-45 with 9:46 remaining.

Both schools went through a scoring drought for the next two minutes before exchanging baskets in the final five minutes.

A 3-pointer from Dunham and two free throws from forward Kameron Woods gave the Bulldogs a 66-59 lead with 1:47 to play.

Harrison finished with 15 points to help the Red Storm to a 30-26 halftime advantage.

NOTES: Butler and St. John’s met for just the fourth time, with the Red Storm winning the first three games. ... Butler leads the Big East in team scoring defense (56.9) and is 20th nationally. St. John’s is second at 58.9. ... Butler F Kameron Woods ranks second in the Big East in rebounding with an 8.8 average. ... G Alex Barlow started his 48th consecutive game for Butler. ... St. John’s ranks sixth in the nation in blocked shots with an average of 6.9 per game. It blocked nine shots Saturday, five by center Chris Obekpa, who has 55 for the season.