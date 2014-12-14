Preview: Butler at Tennessee

With wins in eight of its first nine games, No. 19 Butler looks to stay hot when it pays a visit to Tennessee on Sunday. The Bulldogs have won four straight overall and are carrying their highest national ranking since Feb. 11, 2013. Interim coach Chris Holtmann will hope to carry over some momentum from Butler’s 93-51 rout of Kennesaw State on Monday - a performance that Holtmann felt coming, telling reporters, “I thought our guys had a really good approach and we noticed that in shootaround.”

The Volunteers snapped a two-game skid with a narrow win over Kansas State last Saturday, edging the Wildcats 65-64 for their second home win in as many tries this season. “We’re still trying to figure out how to win,” coach Donnie Tyndall told reporters, explaining that Tennessee still needs to learn how to close out a game. “We get the lead,” he said, “and we start playing not to win.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BUTLER (8-1): The Bulldogs scored on 15 of their first 16 possessions against Kennesaw State, allowing Holtmann to get all 12 players into the game with a 42-point margin of victory. “We’ve talked about getting guys more minutes,” he said. “To have the minute distribution like it was, (that) was a really good thing.” Kellen Dunham leads Butler in scoring, averaging 16.3 points to rank fifth in the Big East.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (3-3): The Volunteers will be looking to extend a home winning streak that stands at five games dating back to last season and with seven of their next nine games on their home court, they have an opportunity to build significant momentum as SEC play lurks just around the corner. “It’s a tough stretch,” guard Josh Richardson said recently. “Every game is a big game now. We’ll have to be ready to play (starting) Sunday.” Richardson leads Tennessee and ranks fifth in the conference, averaging 16 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Butler is 8-1 for the first time since 2008-09.

2. Tennessee is plus-8.5 in turnover margin in its two home games.

3. The Bulldogs lead the Big East and rank 13th nationally in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 54.2 points per game.

PREDICTION: Butler 71, Tennessee 68