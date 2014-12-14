Tennessee 67, Butler 55

(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

Tennessee 67, No. 19 Butler 55: Josh Richardson led all scorers with 20 points as the host Volunteers turned away the Bulldogs.

Kevin Punter added 18 points for Tennessee (4-3), which won for the third time in as many tries on its home court this season. Armani Moore contributed nine points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Volunteers, who collected 10 steals and forced 14 Butler turnovers.

Kellen Dunham’s 16 points led the offense for the Bulldogs (8-2), who saw a four-game win streak snapped. Freshman Kelan Martin added 13 points off the bench for Butler, which shot 33.3 percent.

Dunham racked up 11 points for Butler in a first half that was tight throughout. The teams were knotted at 19-19 with 8:37 to go before consecutive jumpers from Dunham and Martin sparked a 15-6 run, capped by 3-pointers from Martin and Alex Barlow, as the Bulldogs took a 34-25 lead into the locker room.

Dunham drained a 3-pointer to open the second-half but Richardson scored eight straight points as part of a 12-0 run for Tennessee, which tied the game at 37-37 with just under 14 minutes to play. Roosevelt Jones split a pair of free throws to give Butler a 49-48 lead with 6:54 to play, but a 10-3 spurt that included a key 3-pointer from Punter, put the Volunteers ahead for good. The Bulldogs made just a single field goal in the final 8:11.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee is plus-8 in turnover margin in its three home games this season. ... Butler shot 10-of-29 from 3-point range and a mere 8-of-25 on 2-pointers. ... Richardson added six steals to notch a new career high.