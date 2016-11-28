Preview: Butler at Utah

Butler will try to avoid a letdown following a big upset when it travels to Salt Lake City to take on Utah on Monday in a non-conference game. The Bulldogs knocked off then-No. 9 Arizona 69-65 on Friday in the championship game of the Continental Las Vegas Invitational, rallying from a nine-point deficit with 14 minutes remaining.

It will be interesting to see if Butler can maintain its energy level against Utah, which has yet to play a team anywhere near the caliber of the Bulldogs this season. Look for Butler to lean on senior forward Andrew Chrabascz for experience and execution, as he came into this season with 70 career starts - including four NCAA Tournament games. He recorded 14 points and seven rebounds against Arizona and notched 12 and 10 in the semifinal victory over Vanderbilt for his second career double-double. Senior guard Lorenzo Bonam is coming off his best game with the Utes, as the second-year junior college transfer scored 21 points Friday in an 85-67 win against UC Riverside - the closest margin of victory for Utah this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BUTLER (6-0): The Bulldogs start two other forwards with Chrabascz, but Kelan Martin is the one Utah really needs to worry about, as the 6-7 junior comes in leading his team with 16.2 points and brimming with confidence after scoring 16 on 7-of-11 shooting against Arizona. Martin has been struggling with his long-distance shooting, however, so look for starting guard Avery Woodson to pick up the slack after shooting 16-of-35 from 3-point range through the first six games while averaging 10 points. Kamar Baldwin also is averaging 10 points and could steal minutes from pass-first senior guard Tyler Lewis if points become a necessity.

ABOUT UTAH (4-0): Kyle Kuzma will be a tough player for Butler to guard, as the 6-9 junior forward can score from anywhere on the court and is the team's best rebounder. He's averaging team highs of 15.5 points and 10 rebounds and has big-game experience as well, playing in four of the five NCAA Tournament games in which the Utes have appeared over the last two years. Utah has two other players averaging double figures in scoring, including 6-10 junior forward Tyler Rawson, who also is a good rebounder and ball distributor - which is evident by the 15 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists and three turnovers he's totaled over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. The last time Butler played in Salt Lake City was in 2010, when it advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

2. The Bulldogs are 24-0 over the last three seasons when scoring at least 80 points.

3. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, who is in his sixth season, will be trying for his 100th victory.

PREDICTION: Butler 76, Utah 72