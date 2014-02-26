Preview: Butler at Villanova

Ninth-ranked Villanova is unlikely to earn the top seed for the Big East Conference but is well aware a loss to visiting Butler would be a detriment to the resume when the teams square off Wednesday. The Wildcats can move back into a first-place tie with Creighton by defeating the Bulldogs but the Bluejays hold the tiebreaker after twice defeating Villanova. Butler has lost six straight games and has struggled with its move to a tougher conference.

The Bulldogs took the Wildcats into overtime Dec. 31 before succumbing 76-73 to begin a stretch of 13 losses in 15 games. Butler joined the Big East after being a mid-major power in the Horizon Conference and is battling DePaul to stay out of the cellar. Villanova has won eight of its last nine games after beating St. John’s on Saturday and a strong finish to the season will assure the Wildcats a high seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (12-15, 2-13 Big East): Guard Kellen Dunham (25 points) and forward Khyle Marshall (22) each topped 20 points in Sunday’s loss to Providence, marking the third time this season the duo has accomplished the feat. Dunham leads the Bulldogs with a 16.9 scoring average and Marshall is close behind at 14.9. Junior forward Kameron Woods returned from a one-game suspension to grab 10 rebounds against the Friars and contributes eight points and 9.1 boards per game.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (24-3, 12-2): The Wildcats average 9.3 3-pointers and certainly noticed that Butler allowed a season-high 13 in the loss to Providence. Leading scorer James Bell (15.9) has knocked down 77 3-pointers while guards Darrun Hillard (13.7, 55 3-pointers) and Ryan Arcidiacono (10 points, 45 3-pointers) also are solid long-range marksmen. Forward JayVaughn Pinkston scored 20 points when the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs on the final day of 2013 and averages 14.7 points and six rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova’s overtime win over Butler this season was only the second meeting between the teams. The Wildcats also won the first one, 62-54, in the 1996 Puerto Rico Shootout.

2. The Wildcats scored a season-low 57 points against St. John’s after scoring 80 or more in five of the previous six games.

3. Bulldogs freshman F Andrew Chrabascz is averaging 11.4 points in seven games as a starter.

PREDICTION: Villanova 75, Butler 57