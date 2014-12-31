Preview: Butler at Villanova

Fifth-ranked Villanova attempts to remain unbeaten and make history when it hosts Butler on Wednesday in the Big East opener for both teams. The Wildcats can match their 1937-38 squad for the best start ever at Villanova with their 13th straight victory and expect to get leading scorer Darrun Hilliard back after a one-game absence. Nothing will be easy against Butler, which boasts wins over North Carolina and Georgetown and leads the league in scoring defense with a veteran group.

Hilliard missed the 92-67 victory over NJIT with concussion-like symptoms and is reportedly cleared to join a well-balanced Wildcats’ offense that is producing 77.9 points per game. The Bulldogs allow 56.2 points per contest – 46.5 in the last two games -- and are third in the Big East in rebounding margin (plus-4.7). Butler leading scorer Kellen Dunham averaged 17 points but made only 4-of-20 from 3-point range in two losses to Villanova last season.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (10-3): Roosevelt Jones recorded a season-high 20 points against Belmont on Sunday and his ballhandling will be key against Villanova’s deep, talented backcourt. Dunham averages 16.6 points and has drained 32-of-70 from 3-point range while Jones scores 11.2 per game and dishes out a team-high 4.3 assists. Freshman Kelan Martin (10.0) and Andrew Chrabascz (9.5) also contribute offensively along with seniors Kameron Woods (7.4 points, team-best 9.0 rebounds) and Alex Barlow (7.1, 2.5 steals).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (12-0): The Wildcats continue to win with balance and efficiency as five players average between 12.6 and 9.4 points per game, and they shoot 48 percent from the field overall. Hilliard has averaged 15.5 points over his last six games since posting two against Michigan to increase his average to 12.6 and Dylan Ennis (11.8) has made a team-high 22 treys. Josh Hart (10.8 points, 58.3 shooting from the field) and JayVaughn Pinkston (10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) are the other big threats.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova 6-11 F Daniel Ochefu leads the team in rebounding (7.4) and blocked shots (17).

2. Woods has 736 career rebounds; he needs seven to move into fifth and 13 to take over fourth on Butler’s all-time list.

3. Wildcats junior G Ryan Arcidiacono has made only 20.5 percent of his 3-point tries after draining 33.5 percent over his first two years.

PREDICTION: Villanova 75, Butler 70