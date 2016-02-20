Preview: Butler at Villanova

Villanova has not had many tight games this season, particularly in Big East play. However, one of the teams that gave the Wildcats a challenge earlier in the campaign gets another crack at Villanova on Saturday when Butler visits the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Bulldogs led by seven early in the second half back on Jan. 10 before Josh Hart (22 points, 11 rebounds) rallied the Wildcats to a 60-55 triumph. “They’re in the top five in the country defensively for a reason,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said after his team shot under 36 percent and missed 12 of its 15 3-pointers. “They showed that tonight here, on the road.” The Bulldogs have won four of five with their only loss in that stretch coming against a quality Xavier team. The Wildcats appear headed toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with 15 wins in their last 16 games.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT BUTLER (18-8, 7-7 Big East): The team is coming off a 13-point home win against Creighton behind 21 points and eight rebounds from Kelan Martin. Martin has not shot particularly well over the last two games but has scored in double figures in nine of 10 outings since the Wildcats held him to two points in the first meeting. The hot stretch has pushed Martin ahead of Kellen Dunham (15.8) as Butler’s new top scorer, although Dunham has shot at least 40 percent from the arc in 12 of his last 13 outings.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (23-3, 12-1): The Wildcats disposed of Temple by 16 points their last time out with Jalen Brunson pacing the team with a career-high 25 points. “That’s what drives the great ones,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said to the media after the freshman guard surpassed 16 points in a game for the first time since New Year‘s. “They want those moments. That was impressive.” Daniel Ochefu continues to be impressive for the Wildcats, as well, knocking down 22-of-28 shots since returning from a concussion on Feb. 9.

TIP-INS

1. Hart is just 3-of-15 over the previous two games, totaling 11 points in his two lowest-scoring efforts of the season.

2. Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono (12.1 points) has shot 33.3 percent or lower in five of his last six games.

3. The Bulldogs rank 25th in the nation in scoring (80.8) entering Friday, while the Wildcats are eighth in scoring defense (61.3).

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, Butler 62