Preview: Butler at Villanova

Villanova aims to avenge one of its two losses Wednesday when the No. 2 team in the nation hosts 22nd-ranked Butler in an intriguing Big East clash. The Wildcats fell to the Bulldogs 66-58 in early January but have won 12 of 13 since and can clinch the top seed in the Big East tournament with a victory in this one.
Entering Wednesday's action, Villanova sits three games ahead of second-place Butler with three contests remaining - although the Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker as of now. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and five straight by double-digit margins, including a 22-point beatdown at Seton Hall on Saturday. Jalen Brunson scored 22 points and dished out a career-high 10 assists and would love to match his 23-point effort from the first meeting with Butler this season. The big factors in that matchup were rebounding, where the Bulldogs held a 33-24 edge, and the Wildcats' poor shooting (37.3 percent from the floor and 6-of-26 from the arc).
TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
ABOUT BUTLER (21-6, 10-5 Big East): The Bulldogs have won two in a row following a 1-3 stretch and they are averaging 96 points during their two-game winning streak. They shot nearly 57 percent from the field against DePaul their last time out as Nate Fowler led the way with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Andrew Chrabascz is aiming to bounce back from a three-point effort versus the Blue Demons after scoring in double figures in five of his previous six games.
ABOUT VILLANOVA (26-2, 13-2): Villanova shot a blistering 67.3 percent against Seton Hall with Brunson (7-of-7), Kris Jenkins (8-of-10) and Mikal Bridges (5-of-8) all delivering standout performances. Josh Hart, a National Player of the Year candidate, registered 19 points on 50 percent shooting and kept his streak alive of making at least one 3-pointer in every game this season. The Wildcats may once again be without starting forward Darryl Reynolds (rib), who shoots a team-high 70.3 percent from the field but has sat out the last three games.
1. Fowler's last three games have featured two of the three best scoring efforts of his career - 19 points versus Providence and 15 against DePaul - bookending a forgettable five-minute, two-point stint against St. John's.
2. Butler F Kelan Martin has seen his shooting percentage go up in each of the last three games, capped by a 5-of-9 effort for 14 points against DePaul.
3. Villanova has won 48 straight games at The Pavilion.
PREDICTION: Villanova 71, Butler 66