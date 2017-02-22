Preview: Butler at Villanova

Villanova aims to avenge one of its two losses Wednesday when the No. 2 team in the nation hosts 22nd-ranked Butler in an intriguing Big East clash. The Wildcats fell to the Bulldogs 66-58 in early January but have won 12 of 13 since and can clinch the top seed in the Big East tournament with a victory in this one.

Entering Wednesday's action, Villanova sits three games ahead of second-place Butler with three contests remaining - although the Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker as of now. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and five straight by double-digit margins, including a 22-point beatdown at Seton Hall on Saturday. Jalen Brunson scored 22 points and dished out a career-high 10 assists and would love to match his 23-point effort from the first meeting with Butler this season. The big factors in that matchup were rebounding, where the Bulldogs held a 33-24 edge, and the Wildcats' poor shooting (37.3 percent from the floor and 6-of-26 from the arc).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (21-6, 10-5 Big East): The Bulldogs have won two in a row following a 1-3 stretch and they are averaging 96 points during their two-game winning streak. They shot nearly 57 percent from the field against DePaul their last time out as Nate Fowler led the way with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Andrew Chrabascz is aiming to bounce back from a three-point effort versus the Blue Demons after scoring in double figures in five of his previous six games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (26-2, 13-2): Villanova shot a blistering 67.3 percent against Seton Hall with Brunson (7-of-7), Kris Jenkins (8-of-10) and Mikal Bridges (5-of-8) all delivering standout performances. Josh Hart, a National Player of the Year candidate, registered 19 points on 50 percent shooting and kept his streak alive of making at least one 3-pointer in every game this season. The Wildcats may once again be without starting forward Darryl Reynolds (rib), who shoots a team-high 70.3 percent from the field but has sat out the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Fowler's last three games have featured two of the three best scoring efforts of his career - 19 points versus Providence and 15 against DePaul - bookending a forgettable five-minute, two-point stint against St. John's.

2. Butler F Kelan Martin has seen his shooting percentage go up in each of the last three games, capped by a 5-of-9 effort for 14 points against DePaul.

3. Villanova has won 48 straight games at The Pavilion.

PREDICTION: Villanova 71, Butler 66