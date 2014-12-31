(Updated: CHANGES Jones rebounds to nine in Para 3)

No. 5 Villanova 67, Butler 55: Ryan Arcidiacono led four players in double figures with 15 points as the Wildcats pulled away from the visiting Bulldogs during the second half in the Big East opener for both teams.

JayVaughn Pinkston contributed 13 points and Kris Jenkins had 11 as Villanova (13-0, 1-0 Big East) matched its 1937-38 team for the best start in program history. Daniel Ochefu chipped in with 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks while Darrun Hilliard II scored eight for the Wildcats, who finished with nine blocked shots.

Andrew Chrabascz and Alex Barlow led the way with 12 points apiece for Butler (10-4, 0-1), which shot 35.5 percent from the field and had 14 turnovers. Kellen Dunham had 10 points while Roosevelt Jones scored eight and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, who lost for the third time in their last five contests.

Arcidiacono’s 3-pointer gave Villanova a quick 16-8 edge and the Wildcats led by as many as nine in first half before Butler battled back with 36-32 at intermission. Hilliard, who missed the last game due to concussion-like symptoms, scored the first seven points of the second half to push Villanova’s lead to 11.

Jenkins drained a 3-pointer and made three free throws during a 7-0 burst by the Wildcats to increase their lead to 52-38 with just under 11 minutes to go. The Bulldogs’ cold shooting continued while Pinkston completed a three-point play to give Villanova a 59-43 advantage with 4:39 left and the Wildcats cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 1937-38 Villanova team lost its 14th game of the season and ended up 24-4 overall. … Butler finished with a 40-29 edge in rebounding – 17-3 on the offensive boards. … Coach Jay Wright won his 299th game at Villanova and can take No. 300 on Saturday at Seton Hall.