Preview: Butler vs. Virginia

Virginia was knocked out in the Round of 32 in last season’s NCAA Tournament, a fate it hopes to avoid when it meets No. 9 seed Butler on Saturday in a Midwest Region affair in Raleigh, N.C. The top-seeded Cavaliers shook off a slow start - and a scare when coach Tony Bennett fainted late in the first half before returning to coach the final 20 minutes - to rout Hampton 81-45 in Thursday’s first round.

They shot 55.2 percent from the field, made 12 3-pointers and turned the ball over only five times in their most lopsided win since the season-opener against Morgan State. “It just started with ... getting into the paint, having our bigs be aggressive down low and just finishing down low,” London Perrantes - who scored all 12 of his points on four 3-pointers - told reporters. “It opened up for us around the 3-point line.” The Bulldogs also worked past some early issues to take control and knock off Texas Tech 71-61. They are seeking their first Sweet 16 berth since 2011, when they were national runners-up for the second straight time.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT BUTLER (22-10): Kellen Dunham scored 23 points and Kelan Martin had 11 in the final eight-plus minutes in the win over the Red Raiders. Tyler Wideman also hit double digits with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting while Andrew Chrabascz chipped in 13 for the Bulldogs, who have won at least one game in nine of their last 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. To keep pace with the Cavaliers, Butler may need more from senior forward Roosevelt Jones, who has a total of nine points on 2-of-17 shooting over his last two games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (27-7): Senior forward Anthony Gill was seen praying with one hand on his coach’s shoulders after the brief collapse on the sidelines, and later joked that he had been the one to heal Bennett. The Cavaliers are getting used to Gill stepping up in postseason play, as he has now scored in double figures in five of six career NCAA Tournament games while some of the other big names around him have struggled. Marial Shayok provided a boost Thursday with 10 points off the bench and he has reached that mark in two of his last three games after 11 straight single-digit efforts.

1. Cavaliers SG Malcolm Brogdon has turned the ball over twice in 134 minutes over his last four games.

2. Dunham is 19-of-33 from 3-point distance over a five-game stretch.

3. This marks the first-ever meeting between the programs.

PREDICTION: Virginia 74, Butler 65