Preview: Butler vs. Washington State

Butler co-leading scorer Khyle Marshall will play in his home state of Florida for the first time in his four-year collegiate career and Washington State will make just its second trip to the Sunshine State when the teams meet Thursday in the opening round of the Old Spice Classic in Orlando. Marshall grew up about 200 miles south of the arena in Davie and will come into the game with a lot of confidence after combining for 40 points in his last two games on 18-for-29 shooting. The 6-6 forward is shooting 63 percent overall, though he’s just 5-for-13 at the free throw line.

The Cougars have their own hot shooter in DaVonte Lacy, who has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight games dating to last season. Lacy prefers to make his presence known on the perimeter, as 39 of his 52 field-goal attempts this season have come from 3-point range. Royce Woolridge scored in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games last season, including a 36-point performance against Oregon, but he has reached that mark just once this season, scoring 12 in Sunday’s two-point loss to Texas Christian.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT BUTLER (4-0): Kameron Woods looks like a different player for the Bulldogs this season. The 6-9 forward has become one of the most versatile players on the team, leading Butler in rebounding but also scoring in double figures in all four games while getting his points from a variety of spots. Woods reached double figures in scoring in four games last season.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-2): The Cougars are hoping 6-10 forward D.J. Shelton will play even bigger around the rim against Butler, as he’s the only Washington State player averaging more than five rebounds. Against the Horned Frogs, he came within a point of his first double-double since last February against Arizona. Jordan Railey, a 7-foot freshman, made his first start against TCU but played just six minutes.

TIP INS

1. Both teams have already hosted Lamar this season. Butler won its season opener against the Cardinals 89-58 and Washington State beat them by 20 points eight days later.

2. The only other time Washington State played a game in Florida was in 1975, when the Cougars beat Jacksonville.

3. Butler and Washington State met in the championship game of the Diamondhead Classic in Honolulu on Christmas Day in 2010. The Bulldogs won 84-68 and went on to become the NCAA Tournament runner-up that season.

PREDICTION: Butler 71, Washington State 60.