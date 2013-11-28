(Updated: ADDED: Butler history to 1st game note)

Butler 76, Washington State 69: Kellen Dunham scored a career-high 32 points and Khyle Marshall added a career-best 30 to lead the Bulldogs in their quarterfinal at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Dunham shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range en route to breaking the tournament record of 30 points tied earlier in the game by Marshall and earlier in the day by Marcus Smart of Oklahoma State. Marshall, playing in his home state of Florida for the first time in his four-year career, finished 12-for-18 from the field for Butler (5-0), which will play No. 8 Oklahoma State in Friday’s semifinals.

DaVonte Lacy scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to lead Washington State (2-3), but went scoreless the final eight minutes. Freshman guard Que Johnson added a season-high 11 points off the bench for the Cougars, who will meet Purdue in a consolation game Friday.

Marshall and Dunham combined for 22 of Butler’s 30 first-half points as the Bulldogs took a four-point lead into the half. The pair combined to shoot 8-of-14, while the rest of the team was 4-for-17 in the half.

The Cougars missed their first eight 3-pointers before Lacy sank the first of four in the second half to tie the score at 32. It remained a back-and-fourth game until Dunham sank a 3-pointer that stretched the lead to six with 54 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marshall went over 1,000 points for his career on a jumper with four minutes remaining that knotted the score at 60 - becoming the 35th Butler player to do so. … The Cougars were making just their second trip to the Sunshine State with the other being in 1975 at Jacksonville. … Lacy has reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games dating back to last season.