Preview: Butler at Xavie

Xavier may be new to the Big EastConference, but the Musketeers looked pretty comfortable in theirfirst game in their new league. Now, in their first road foray in theconference Saturday, they face a familiar foe in Butler, which wasan Atlantic 10 rival a year ago. Xavier and Butler have made theirnames nationally as mid-major schools that play like major-conferenceteams, and now they get to show how well they play against the bigboys.

The Bulldogs lost their leagueopener, but certainly looked good doing it, falling in overtime toNo. 14 Villanova. Butler continues to look like thehard-nosed squad that it has been the last few seasons, making teamswork for everything on the offensive end, giving up 63.5 pointsa contest. The Bulldogs will face that same kind of defensiveintensity against the Musketeers, who allow just 63.3 points per game.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT BUTLER (10-3, 0-1 BigEast): Junior forward Kameron Woods has been making his mark on thebackboards this season, averaging a team-best 9.5 rebounds. For the6-9, 200-pounder, it’s been a matter of effort, something he’s usedto doing, and he sees that continuing through Big East play againstsome bigger front lines. “It’s one of the things I consider astrength of mine,” Woods told the Indianapolis Star. “And youwant to show those things off when you’re playing against what‘sperceived as better competition.”

ABOUT XAVIER (11-3, 1-0): TheMusketeers have been perfect this year except for a three-gamestretch at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament that saw the team go 0-3.Senior Isaiah Philmore sees that slide as a good thing for the teamin the long run, though, as players have started to learn what rolesthey need to play for Xavier to be successful. “Everybody’s gottheir roles and everybody’s doing them, which is why we’re winning,”Philmore told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And we’re doing it withoutexcuses and we’re doing it to the fullest extent. That’s what teamsdo.”

TIP-INS

1. Bulldogs junior G Alex Barlowranks second in the Big East and tied for 31st in Division I insteals with 2.2 per game.

2. Musketeers James Farr (50percent) and Myles Davis (43.8 percent) are tied for first andfourth, respectively, in the Big East in 3-point percentage.

3. Xavier and Butler have met 48times previously — including as members of two other conferencestogether — with the Musketeers holding a 31-17 series advantage.

PREDICTION: Xavier 65, Butler 64