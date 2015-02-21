Preview: Butler at Xavier

Butler visits Xavier on Saturday in a Big East battle, andboth teams will be riding momentum from hard-fought road wins earlier thisweek. The No. 19 Bulldogs beat Creighton 58-56 on RooseveltJones’ driving layup with 1.9 seconds to play and two nights later, theMusketeers repelled Cincinnati’s second-half rally to win the crosstownshowdown 59-57. Butler prevailed in the earlier meeting 88-76 in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

The Bulldogs bounced back from last Saturday’s last-secondhome loss to Big East-leading Villanova, overcoming a six-point Creighton leadin the game’s final three minutes. Monday’s contest was also Butler’s first since losing emerging sophomore Andrew Chrabascz, the team’s third-leadingscorer at 11.1 points, to a broken hand against Villanova. “It’s probably asproud of a group as I’ve been given the tough loss on Saturday, losing ateammate to injury and playing in a really hostile environment,” Bulldogs coachChris Holtmann said in his post-game news conference. “I justthought they showed great grit down the stretch to pull this one out.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT BUTLER (19-7, 9-4 Big East): The Bulldogshave won six of their last seven games but beginning with Saturday’s contest willbe on the Big East road for three of their final five regular-season games. Leadingscorer Kellen Dunham (third in the Big East at 16.8 points) is shooting 42.6percent from 3-point range and 85.7 from the free-throw line while Jones isaveraging 13 points and 3.8 assists and Kameron Woods is second in the Big Eastin rebounding with 9.6 per game and has six double-doubles on the season. Butler is tops in the conference in rebounding margin (5.7) and issecond in scoring defense (61.1 points allowed per game).

ABOUT XAVIER (17-10, 7-7): The Musketeers havewon three of their last four games, and coach Chris Mack is hoping his squadcan stay hot with games against St. John’s and Villanova following Saturday’scontest. “We’ve handled adversity a lot better than we’ve handledsuccess,” Mack told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That was my message to our teamquickly in the locker room.” Freshman Trevon Bluiett (12.1 points), MattStainbrook (12.1, team-leading 6.8 rebounds) and Myles Davis (11.2 points) areaveraging double figures for Xavier, which is pacing the Big East in scoring(75.8 points), field-goal percentage (48.2) and assist/turnover ratio (1.5).

TIP-INS

1. Chrabascz had 19 points to lead all five Butler starters in doublefigures, and Butler hit a season-high 32 free throws in 42 attempts to win thefirst meeting.

2. The Musketeers are 12-2 at home this season - including 5-2 in the Big East - while Butler is 5-3 on the road and 4-2 inconference play.

3. Freshman Tyler Wideman made his first startMonday in place of the injured Chrabascz but had only two points on 1-of-2 shooting in 12 minutes.

PREDICTION: Xavier 69, Butler 68