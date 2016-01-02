Preview: Butler at Xavier

Butler and Xavier, two teams that began the week ranked in the top 10, will both try to avoid an 0-2 start to Big East Conference play when they meet on Saturday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs opened conference play with a 81-73 home loss to No. 13 Providence on Thursday while the sixth-rated Musketeers, who lost star point guard Edmond Summer after a scary fall on a drive in the first three minutes, suffered their first loss of the season, 95-64, at No. 16 Villanova.

It is unknown if the 6-6 Sumner, who was taken off the court on a stretcher after banging his head on the floor following the collision, will be able to play Saturday, but Xavier coach Chris Mack was just happy his star freshman was able to return home with the team afterward. “That’s the scariest thing that I’ve ever been a part of,” Mack told Cincinnati.com. “I didn’t know if the kid was paralyzed or couldn’t breathe.” Mack said it is important that his squad move on quickly from the nightmarish conference opener. “We’ve got to put this one behind us,” he said. “We’ve got just as good of a team coming into Cintas on Saturday, and our players recognize that. They know how tough-minded Butler is, how talented they are, led by two really good seniors that are as good as anybody in our league.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (11-2, 0-1 Big East): The Bulldogs blew a 11-point halftime lead and allowed 56 second half points in losing the conference opener to the Friars. Sophomore forward Kelan Martin, who earned Big East Player of the Week honors earlier in December, came off the bench to score 20 points and grab nine rebounds, the fifth time in seven games Martin has led the team in scoring. Senior guard Kellen Dunham is averaging a team best 15.0 points while Martin (14.7), senior swingman Roosevelt Jones (14.2) and junior forward Andrew Chrabascz (12.1) also are scoring in double figures.

ABOUT XAVIER (12-1, 0-1): Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett, a regular on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll, leads the team in scoring (14.4) and ranks second in the Big East in 3-point field goals made with 31 in 73 attempts (2.4 per game). James Farr, a 6-10 senior forward, is third in scoring (10.7) and leads the team in rebounding (8.5) which ranks third in the Big East. Sumner (11.0) and junior guard Myles Davis (10.3) also are averaging in double digits with Davis also ranking second in the conference in free throw shooting (93.9 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Xavier is ranked No. 1 in the latest NCAA RPI Ratings while Butler is 40th.

2. Butler leads the Big East and ranks third nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.5).

3. Xavier, which is shooting 73.2 percent from the free throw line, has made more free throws (265) than its opponents have attempted (236).

PREDICTION: Butler 77, Xavier 73