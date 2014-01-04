FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xavier 79, Butler 68
January 4, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

Xavier 79, Butler 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 79, Butler 68: SemajChriston scored 20 points and dished out eight assists as theMusketeers pulled away late to earn a home Big East win over theBulldogs.Matt Stainbrook had 17 pointsand seven boards for Xavier (12-3, 2-0 Big East), which hit 20-of-24from the free-throw line. Justin Martin finished with 13 points and sevenrebounds while Dee Davis added 12.

Khyle Marshall paced Butler(10-4, 0-2) with 14 points while Kellen Dunham added 11 points.Elijah Brown contributed 10 points off the bench and Andrew Chrabasczadded nine points in a reserve role.

The first half was nip-and-tuckall the way, with Butler’s biggest lead being five, which is what itled by at half on Kameron Woods’ last-second dunk. The second halfwas much of the same, with neither team able to gain a significantadvantage.

The game was tied at 64 with6:13 to play when the Musketeers went on a 7-1 run to open up asix-point lead. Alex Barlow hit a 3-pointer to cut it to threewith 2:27 left, but that was the last time Butler would score, asXavier scored the game’s final eight points to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs hit6-of-17 from 3-point range and missed eight free throws. … TheMusketeers won the rebound battle, 33-30, … Xavier got just eight pointsfrom five bench players, led by Myles Davis’ six points.

