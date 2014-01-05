(Updated: CHANGED wording of fourth graph from “which is...dunk” to “the same...at the break” REMOVED extra “Big East” mention in second graph REPLACED comma with period at end of second note in NOTEBOOK)

Xavier 79, Butler 68: Semaj Christon scored 20 points and dished out eight assists as the Musketeers pulled away late to earn a Big East home win over the Bulldogs.

Matt Stainbrook had 17 points and seven boards for Xavier (12-3, 2-0), which hit 20-of-24 from the free-throw line. Justin Martin finished with 13 points and seven rebounds while Dee Davis added 12 points.

Khyle Marshall paced Butler (10-4, 0-2) with 14 points while Kellen Dunham added 11 points. Elijah Brown contributed 10 points off the bench and Andrew Chrabascz added nine points in a reserve role.

The first half was nip-and-tuck all the way, with Butler’s biggest lead being five – the same advantage it enjoyed at the break on Kameron Woods’ last-second dunk. The second half was much of the same, with neither team able to gain a significant advantage.

The game was tied at 64 with 6:13 to play when the Musketeers went on a 7-1 run to open up a six-point lead. Alex Barlow hit a 3-pointer to cut it to three with 2:27 left, but that was the last time Butler would score as Xavier scored the game’s final eight points to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs went 6-of-17 from 3-point range and missed eight of its 24 free throws. … The Musketeers won the rebound battle 33-30. … Xavier got eight points from five bench players, led by Myles Davis’ six points.