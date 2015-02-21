Xavier helps its NCAA chances

CINCINNATI -- Myles Davis came into Saturday’s game against 19th-ranked Butler with a chip on his shoulder, especially after going scoreless in a loss to the Bulldogs in January.

Davis responded with 18 points, helping Xavier strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume with a 73-56 victory before a Cintas-Center record 10,492 fans.

“It was personal for me,” the sophomore guard said. “I owed it to my team.”

Freshman forward Trevon Bluiett added 11 points for the Musketeers (18-10, 8-7 in the Big East), who were coming off an emotional win over crosstown rival Cincinnati.

Xavier was dominant throughout Saturday’s game, leading by as many as 29 points.

“We did a much better job on the offensive glass than we did in game one,” said Xavier coach Chris Mack, referencing an 88-76 loss at Butler on Jan. 10. “We played with great energy. Every game should be personal.”

Butler (19-8, 9-5) played its second game without 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Chrabascz.

And, Xavier took full advantage, outscoring the Bulldogs, 36-28, in the paint.

”We’ll get Andrew back soon enough,“ Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. ”But, Xavier outplayed us in every area. “Andrew’s an important part of what we’re doing. There’s no excuses. Xavier beat us tonight.”

Junior forward Roosevelt Jones led the Bulldogs with 14 points and senior guard Alex Barlow added 10 points.

To make matters worse for Butler, leading scorer Kellen Dunham picked up his fourth foul with 16 minutes remaining and wasn’t much of a factor.

The junior guard finished with nine points, scoring fewer than 10 points for only the second time this season.

Mack said his team got “out-toughed” in the January loss at Butler. Not so much on Saturday.

Butler forward Kameron Woods, who had a double-double against Xavier in the first meeting, was held to seven points and nine rebounds on Saturday.

“We don’t like when people drop double-doubles on us,” forward James Farr said.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs played sloppily at the start, combining for 11 turnovers in the first eight minutes.

Butler finished with 14 turnovers, to go along with nine assists.

“We didn’t pass the ball as well as usually do,” Holtmann said. “Our ball movement wasn’t as good. That’s reflected in our assist-to- turnover numbers.”

Xavier caught fire in the final few minutes of the first half, closing on an 8-2 run to lead, 33-22, at halftime.

The first half was marred by foul trouble for both teams, and the officials were booed loudly when they walked off at halftime.

Following his team’s fifth turnover in six minutes, Holtmann was whistled for a technical foul.

Myles Davis hit one of two technical free throws to give Xavier a 12-4 lead. Davis led all scorers with 12 points in the first half.

Mack received a technical foul after stomping his foot following center Matt Stainbrook’s second foul.

Two technical free throws by Dunham capped a 6-0 run by Butler to trim Xavier’s lead to two.

Xavier had three players with two fouls in the first half, including post players Stainbrook and forward Jalen Reynolds.

Butler forward Austin Etherington and Dunham each had three fouls.

“The game really turned when Dunham got his third, and we were able to make a surge,” Mack said. “You take away their leading scorer, and Chrabascz out with injury, that’s a lot of scoring for them.”

The Bulldogs were 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half and shot only 24.1 percent from the field.

Xavier was only 1-for-7 from behind the arc in the first half. But, the Musketeers hit their first three 3-point shots after halftime to pull away.

Senior guard Dee Davis, who was 5-for-5 from 3-point range in Wednesday’s win at Cincinnati, hit his first one. Then, Myles Davis connected on two straight to put Xavier ahead, 44-26.

A 3-pointer by freshman guard J.P. Macura put Xavier ahead, 51-31, with 13 minutes left.

“Our strengths weren’t our strengths tonight,” Holtmann said. “We’ll see how we respond from here. I need to do a better job of preparing us for games like this. We might need to tweak our lineup a little bit.”

NOTES: Butler freshman F Tyler Wideman made his second straight start in place of Andrew Chrabascz, who missed his second game because of a broken bone in his right hand and is expected to miss four weeks. Chrabascz scored 19 points in Butler’s win over Xavier on Jan. 10. ... It was Xavier’s fourth win this season against teams ranked in the Associated Press top 25, most in school history. ... The Musketeers lead the series, 34-18, including wins in 13 of the last 17 meetings. ... Butler fell to 1-4 all-time against Xavier at the Cintas Center.