Preview: California at Arizona

After a brief rough stretch, third-ranked Arizona appears to have regained its footing heading into Wednesday’s game against visiting California. The Golden Bears handed Arizona its first loss on Feb. 1, when the Wildcats were held to 32.3 percent shooting and forward Brandon Ashley suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first half. Arizona can clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 title and would grab the conference tournament’s No. 1 seed with a sweep of Cal and Stanford this week.

If Wednesday’s contest is anything like the teams’ first meeting, it should be another thrilling conference battle. Point guard Justin Cobbs scored two of his 19 points with 0.9 seconds left to give California the 60-58 win, but it’s hard to predict which Golden Bears team will show up in Tucson. The Golden Bears played like Pac-12 contenders in wins over Arizona and Washington (twice), but they also came out flat in a stunning defeat to USC on Jan. 22 and lost by 20 at UCLA last week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (18-9, 9-5 Pac-12): Cobbs averages a team-high 15.9 points for the Golden Bears, who are seeking a top-four Pac-12 finish and first-round bye in the conference tournament. Guard Jabari Bird scored 10 points in last Sunday’s 77-64 victory over USC, and the talented freshman appears primed for a strong finish after struggling with his shot for much of the season. Forward David Kravish, who collected 14 points and 11 rebounds against Arizona earlier this month, ranks second in school history with 152 career blocks after matching a career high with five against USC.

ABOUT ARIZONA (25-2, 12-2): Coach Sean Miller said freshman forward Aaron Gordon played his “best game at Arizona” in a 88-61 win at Colorado last Saturday, when the Wildcats shot 60.3 percent from the field. Gordon, who had 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds and a block against the Buffaloes, continues to impress while assuming many of Ashley’s responsibilities. Miller has used his bench more since the Wildcats’ Feb. 14 loss at Arizona State, with reserves Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Elliott Pitts and Matt Korcheck each playing quality minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are 72-11 at the McKale Center under Miller, including 19 straight wins.

2. California G Tyrone Wallace is averaging 13.4 points over his last seven games, including three 20-point games during the stretch.

3. Arizona C Kaleb Tarczewski, averaging 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, had a career-high 18 points in the first meeting against the Golden Bears.

PREDICTION: Arizona 74, California 66