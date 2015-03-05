Preview: California at Arizona

Sixth-ranked Arizona has claimed at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title and looks to win it outright when it hosts California on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Utah on Saturday to take a two-game lead over the Utes and also possess the nation’s longest homecourt winning streak at 36 games due to Gonzaga’s loss to BYU on Saturday. The Golden Bears are aiming to record a big victory that would serve as the high point of Cuonzo Martin’s first season as coach.

California is coming off a convincing 73-56 win over Oregon State that halted a three-game losing streak. “I am really hoping that we can keep the momentum going and bring it to the upcoming road games,” power forward David Kravish told reporters. “Then carry that to the Pac-12 tournament because we have a lot of games coming up.” Arizona is 89-11 at home in Sean Miller’s four-plus seasons as coach.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (17-12, 7-9 Pac-12): Kravish, who averages 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds, had 16 points and 11 rebounds against Arizona earlier this season when the Golden Bears lost 73-50 and his 13-point, 13-rebound performance against Oregon State impressed Martin. “He’s invaluable because of his character, his integrity, and his willingness to go the extra mile,” Martin told reporters. Guard Tyrone Wallace leads the squad with a 17-point average and in rebounds (7.4) and steals (38), while guard Jordan Mathews has made a team-best 64 3-pointers while averaging 14.2 points.

ABOUT ARIZONA (26-3, 14-2): Guard Gabe York has stood out of late with three straight double-digit outings and is averaging 9.1 points with a team-high 45 3-point baskets. “He’s playing his best basketball of his career right now,” Miller told reporters after York “made a number of big plays” in the final minutes against Utah. Frontcourt performers Stanley Johnson (team leader with 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds), Brandon Ashley (11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds) pace the attack and the Wildcats also receive stellar play from point guard T.J. McConnell, who averages a team-best six assists and has a team-high 60 steals to go with a 9.7 scoring average.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Bears are the last team to defeat Arizona in Tucson, posting a 77-69 victory on Feb. 10, 2013.

2. Wildcats C Kaleb Tarczewski is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games, reaching double digits in four of them.

3. Mathews has made multiple 3-pointers in 14 of the past 18 games.

PREDICTION: Arizona 72, Cal 56