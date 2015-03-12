Preview: Arizona vs. California

California stunned Arizona when the Wildcats were the top-ranked team in the nation last season, and the Golden Bears will try to pull a similar upset Thursday when they meet the top-seeded Wildcats in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas. California won 60-58 on a last-second shot Feb. 1, 2014, ending Arizona’s school-record 21-game winning streak. The Wildcats haven’t shown any signs of a relapse this season, beating the eighth-seeded Golden Bears by 23 and 39 points.

Sixth-ranked Arizona enters this game riding an eight-game winning streak with its only conference losses coming against Oregon State and Arizona State, and a non-conference defeat to UNLV in Las Vegas. California had lost five of six coming into the tournament but shot 58.5 percent from the floor in an 84-59 win Wednesday against Washington State. David Kravish, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the upset against Arizona last season, scored a career-high 25 points with eight rebounds and three blocks in the first-round win.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (28-3): Kaleb Tarczewski scored a career-high 18 points in the loss to the Golden Bears last season, and his matchup with Kravish could be one of the key points of the game. Brandon Ashley suffered a season-ending broken foot in the same game but has bounced back nicely this season, averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while playing all 31 games. He matched his season high with 21 points in the 39-point win against California on March 5.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (18-14): Tyrone Wallace is usually counted on for his scoring, but the 6-5 shooting guard did a little bit of everything in the first round win against Washington State. He played through foul trouble and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists -- the second time this season he hit all those marks in the same game. He teams with Jordan Mathews to give the Golden Bears the type of backcourt strength that could give Arizona problems if they get hot early.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is ranked second in the nation in free throw attempts (810) and makes (564).

2. The Wildcats are 22-0 this season when their bench outscores the opponents’ reserves.

3. Arizona is 7-5 in the Pac-12 tourney under coach Sean Miller.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, California 70