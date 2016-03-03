Preview: California at Arizona

California has won seven straight and appears set for a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tournament, but questions persist about the team’s ability to win on the road. The 25th-ranked Bears can help address those concerns Thursday against No. 16 Arizona, which fell to Utah and Colorado last week and needs a sweep of the Bay Area teams to keep its slim regular-season title hopes alive.

Arizona saw its four-game winning streak over Cal come to an end in Berkeley on Jan. 23 with a 74-73 loss as Bears guard Jordan Mathews made six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 28 points. The Wildcats are known for their man-to-man defense, but coach Sean Miller said his team might mix things up Thursday after enjoying some success with its zone defense against the Bears in last month’s meeting. Miller may need multiple looks to slow down the surging Bears, who finished 18-0 at Haas Pavilion this season with last Sunday’s 87-65 rout of USC. Freshman forward Jaylen Brown averages a team-high 15.8 points to pace the Bears, who lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense (66.7 points per game) and field goal percentage defense (38.9).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CAL (21-8, 11-5 Pac-12): Brown and fellow freshman forward Ivan Rabb are averaging a combined 28 points and 14 rebounds while showing why many believe the duo will be playing in the NBA as soon as next season. Brown has scored 15 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games for the Bears, who are 3-8 away from Haas Pavilion. Cal’s balanced attack includes dynamic guards Jabari Bird and Tyrone Wallace, who missed last month’s contest against the Wildcats due to a broken hand but has averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in his last six games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (22-7, 10-6): Guard Gabe York averages 14.3 points but had seven on 3-of-12 shooting in last Saturday’s 70-64 loss at Utah as Arizona finished 4-of-17 from 3-point range. Arizona has the size to contend with Cal in forward Ryan Anderson (15.8 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) and 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski, but the Wildcats struggled to contain Utah’s Jakob Poeltl and Colorado’s Josh Scott last week. Freshman guard Allonzo Trier, who missed last month’s meeting against the Bears due to a broken hand, scored 23 points against the Utes and has averaged 18 points over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is 106-12 at the McKale Center under Miller.

2. Brown has been named one of five finalists for the Integris Wayman Tisdale Award, presented to the nation’s top freshman.

3. Cal is the Pac-12’s worst free-throw shooting team at 65.2 percent.

PREDICTION: Arizona 76, Cal 73