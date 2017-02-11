Preview: California at Arizona

Arizona might have regained sole possession of first place in the Pac-12, but the 10th-ranked Wildcats know they’re in a precarious position. Coach Sean Miller’s squad has turned in back-to-back subpar performances heading into Saturday’s game against visiting California, which has won five in a row and eight of its last nine to move into a tie for third with UCLA.

Guard Allonzo Trier made his first start of the season Wednesday and scored 22 points in a 74-67 win over a surprisingly tough Stanford team that dominated inside while outscoring the Wildcats 42-16 in the paint. Center Lauri Markkanen, who was playing as well as any freshman in the country last month, finished with eight points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Cardinal and has been held to single digits in three straight games. The 7-footer will need an improved effort against Cal and star forward Ivan Rabb, who has sparked the Bears’ winning streak with five consecutive double-doubles. “Cal is the type of team who will come in here and just smash us all over the floor,” Miller told reporters. “So we have to be as ready as we can on Saturday night because we’re playing against a very good basketball team who might be playing as well as anyone in the Pac-12.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CAL (18-6, 9-3 Pac-12): Guard Grant Mullins snapped out of a shooting slump by scoring 18 points on six 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 68-43 win over Arizona State as the Bears held the Sun Devils to a season-low point total. Mullins’ perimeter game is a perfect complement to the Bears’ big three of Rabb (15.2 points per game, 10.9 rebounds), wing Jabari Bird (14.2 points) and freshman point guard Charlie Moore (14.0 points), who combined for 44 points in last month’s 67-62 loss to Arizona. Mullins is shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc for Cal, which leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 62.2 points per game.

ABOUT ARIZONA (22-3, 11-1): Trier is averaging 15.5 points in six games since returning from a PED-related suspension but committed four turnovers in Wednesday’s victory over Stanford and is still settling in with the team. “We’re a work in progress with a lot of things with him,” Miller told reporters. “We need him to be a more consistent leader. We need him to handle the ball. We need him to protect the ball, we need him to make shots. He’s an important part for us down the stretch.” Trier started ahead of freshman guard Kobi Simmons, who came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 3 and scored nine points in 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona holds a 61-31 lead in the all-time series, including 32-11 in Tucson.

2. Cal is 14-3 in the month of February under third-year coach Cuonzo Martin.

3. Arizona has won 68 of its last 69 home games, including 19 in a row.

PREDICTION: Arizona 72, Cal 66