Arizona clinches Pac-12 title with win over Cal

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats used a 21-4 first-half run and a career high 21 points from Brandon Ashley to cruise past the California Golden Bears 99-60 on Thursday night and clinch their second consecutive outright Pac-12 regular season championship.

All told, six Wildcats scored in double figures, while the Arizona (27-3, 15-2 Pac-12) defense held Cal to just 38 percent shooting and 16 turnovers. The Wildcats had 23 points off of turnovers.

“I think their lineup is really huge,” said Cal guard Tyrone Wallace. “They especially clog the lanes and play well inside and outside.”

Ashley was joined by center Kaleb Tarczewski (14 points), forward Stanley Johnson (12 points), center Dusan Ristic (11 points), guard Gabe York (11 points) and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (10 points) in double-figure scoring.

Ashley, a junior from the Bay Area, matched his previous career high before the first television timeout of the second half. The junior was 8 of 12 from the field and a perfect 5 of 5 from the stripe. He also added six rebounds.

“He can bring energy to a team that already has pretty good energy,” said Arizona coach Sean Miller. “He is at his best when he is very aggressive.”

Wallace led Cal (17-13, 7-10) with 16 points while guard Sam Singer has 13 off the bench. Guard Jabari Bird and forward David Kravish also contributed 10 points for the Golden Bears.

Kravish was plagued by early foul trouble and was limited to just 17 minutes before fouling out with 9:10 left in the game.

“We were on a quest to get him to foul,” said Miller. “Three fouls, four fouls. When he had three fouls we wanted him to get his fourth. He is a very valuable player to Cal on offense and defense.”

Cal coach Cuonzo Martin agreed that losing Kravish, as well as having other post players in foul trouble, was a real issue.

“When you lose a post presence against a team that defends as well as they do things can get tough,” said Martin.

Arizona was already in control of the game at the half, but Ashley came out strong in the early stages of the second half. With Arizona leading 54-31 with 17:37 to play, Ashley scored six straight for the Wildcats.

Guard T.J. McConnell continued to make his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year by playing a typical McConnell type game. McConnell scored eight points, six in the second half, and dished out 11 assists without committing a turnover.

On multiple occasions Wildcat fans began chanting “MVP” at McConnell. The senior noticed.

“To be honest I got chills when I heard it,” said McConnell “It kind of just fired me up.”

The Wildcats had 23 assists as a team, while Cal had just 24 total field goals.

Already leading by 23, the Wildcats squashed any last Golden Bear comeback hope by going on a 16-0 scoring spurt. Ristic had the first six points of the run and a Hollis-Jefferson steal and break-away led to Arizona scoring six more points before Cal would ever possess the ball.

The Wildcats left the floor to a standing ovation after the first half and a series of chest bumps as McConnell took the inbounds pass with four seconds left in the half and found Tarczewski alone underneath for an emphatic dunk.

Following a flagrant foul on Ashley, Cal hit 1-of-2 foul shots with the ball. When Hollis-Jefferson got the steal and was fouled on the fast break, he hit his two foul shots for a slim advantage early.

The score was tied at 12 when Arizona went on a 13-2 run, sparked by the bench. Reserves scored seven of the first nine points of the spurt, and York assisted on Tarczewski’s baseline jumper.

Guard Elliott Pitts broke the tie with a putback and York drove the lane for an early basket. After two Cal foul shots and Tarczewski’s jumper, guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright drained a 3-pointer.

Ashley scored four straight points before Cal made a field goal, but he went back to work and scored five more points, including a dunk and a three-point play to put Arizona up 30-16.

NOTES: Arizona won its 37th straight at the McKale Center. Cal was the last team to win at McKale, beating the Wildcats on Feb. 10, 2013. ... Injured Cal F Kameron Rooks is the son of former Arizona big man Sean Rooks. The younger Rooks chose Cal over Arizona. ... Former Arizona national championship sprinter Brigetta Barrett sang the national anthem.