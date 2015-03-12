Arizona pulls away from Cal in second half

LAS VEGAS -- Asked what triggered Arizona’s second-half turnaround Thursday, coach Sean Miller needed just one word to get to the point.

“Execution,” he said.

After muddling through a half with a California team they hammered twice by 62 total points during the regular season, the No. 5 Wildcats gradually pulled away in the second half for a 73-51 victory in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson scored 19 points to lead four Arizona players in double figures as the Wildcats (29-3) advanced to Friday night’s first semifinal against either USC or UCLA.

Leading just 33-27 at halftime after a first half in which it killed momentum with turnovers and was outrebounded by a middle-of-the-pack rebounding side, Arizona looked more like a Top 5 team as the day progressed.

It sank 48 percent of its shots from the field in the second half, made all 12 of its free throws and committed only three turnovers. The conference’s regular season-champs also bounced back on the boards to achieve a 37-36 edge over the eighth-seeded Golden Bears.

“They played well in the first half and we were stagnant,” said Wildcats point guard T.J. McConnell, who finished with 13 points and six assists in a typically solid performance.

After guard Jabari Bird sank a 3-pointer 34 seconds into the second half to pull California within three points, Arizona hit the figurative X button. Scoring on five of its next six trips, it opened a 44-32 lead with 15:50 left.

The Bears (18-15), which walloped Washington State 84-59 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals, never got the margin below 10 for the remainder of the game. They sank just 34.4 percent from the floor, unable to finish around the rim or do enough damage on 3s, where they were only 4-of-14.

“It’s tough when you don’t establish a post presence,” California coach Cuonzo Martin said. “You have to get some production around the rim to be successful against a good team. You have to give all the credit to the defense.”

Guard Tyrone Wallace pumped in 19 points for the Bears but needed 20 shots to do it, hitting just eight. Bird scored 10, but forward David Kravish managed just six points on 3-of-13 marksmanship a day after lighting Washington State up for a career-high 25 points.

Kravish and Arizona forward Brandon Ashley, who scored 15 points on just seven shots from the field, appeared to exchange shoves with 2:41 left in the game. The officials went to the replay monitor and assessed technicals to each, although neither was tossed.

“Sportsmanship, play hard, play physical, but there’s a line we don’t want any of them to cross,” Miller said of the incident. “But I didn’t think it was as scary as that three to five second was. I thought both guys held serve and we moved on.”

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 10 points, including a spectacular dunk in the first half, while guarding no less than eight different players.

While it wasn’t the Wildcats’ best performance, it was still one good enough to bag a routine win against a desperate team.

“They always look for a battle,” Ashley said. “We were expecting a battle and that’s exactly what we got.”

NOTES: Arizona entered the game ranked third in adjusted defensive efficiency, yielding just 0.87 points per possession. ... California dropped to 8-85 all time against teams ranked in the top five of the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll. ... Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez sat across from the Arizona bench and had both feet in the air after a dunk early in the second half by F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.