Arizona State 74, Stanford 64

Junior forward Savon Goodman came off the bench to post 16 points and seven rebounds, leading Arizona State to a 74-64 victory over Stanford on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Senior forward Eric Jacobsen had 13 points and seven rebounds for Arizona State (15-15, 5-12 Pac-12 Conference). Sophomore guard Tra Holder had 11 points. Junior forward Obinna Oleka had 10 points and nine rebounds, and senior forward Willie Atwood added 10 points.

Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored 19 points off the bench for Stanford (15-13, 8-9). Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey scored 15 points. Senior forward Rosco Allen had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Stanford held an 11-6 lead after both teams got off to a sluggish start over the first nine minutes. The Cardinal led 19-18 before Holder made a 3-pointer to spark a 19-3 run for Arizona State over the final 7:03 of the half.

The Sun Devils led 37-22 at the break. The Cardinal cut the deficit to 13 early in the second half, but the Sun Devils responded with a 13-2 run and went up by 21 on a layup by Oleka. Stanford battled back to get within eight with 1:27 remaining, but the Cardinal couldn’t get any closer.