No. 9 Arizona steps up defense to dispatch Cal

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona coach Sean Miller grumbled about his defense and rebounding after the last game.

Message received.

With Arizona's top two scoring threats mostly silent Saturday night, the No. 9 Wildcats took care of business at the other end of the court as they beat Cal 62-57 at McKale Center.

Arizona held Cal power forward Ivan Rabb to four points, tying his season low, on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. Rabb grabbed a season-low three rebounds.

Against Stanford on Wednesday night, the Wildcats gave up 42 points in the paint and 12 offensive rebounds. They allowed just 16 points in the paint and four offensive rebounds to Cal.

"That's why we won," Miller said.

"Cal is as good rebounding the ball at both ends, but especially on offense, not only in the Pac-12 but in the country. They are physical on both ends. They have size and experience.

"But we did a really good job on Ivan. We won the battle on the backboard, which was a big emphasis. I give our guys a lot of credit for responding."

Arizona freshman guard Kobi Simmons came off the bench to score 13 points and center Dusan Ristic added 12.

The Wildcats (23-3, 12-1 Pac-12) lead the conference and have won 20 consecutive home games. Cal (18-7, 9-4) had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Bears are considered to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

"Man, it just a hard-fought game," Cal coach Cuonzo Martin said. "I don't question whether or not we competed -- that's what you're supposed to do -- but they made plays. It went back-and-forth. They did just enough to win."

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier, averaging 15.5 points, didn't score until hitting two free throws with 17.7 seconds left for a 61-54 lead. He ended up with three points on 0-of-5 shooting. The Wildcats' leading scorer, forward Lauri Markkanen (15.6) was 1 of 5 from the field and finished with six points, his fourth consecutive game in single digits.

Rabb, Trier and Markkanen -- each limited in the first half because of foul trouble -- entered the game averaging a combined 46 points per game. They scored 13 Saturday night.

"They made his looks tough," Martin said of Rabb.

"That's what good teams do. If you're a good team, you're not going to let Ivan Rabb beat you. They can match his size, his athleticism with multiple guys bringing different bodies at him. We'll make adjustments. He'll be ready next game."

Guard Jabari Bird led the Bears with 19 points, including a 3-pointer with 10.7 seconds left to make the score 61-57, but it wasn't enough. Mullins scored 13.

Arizona led 11 after the first basket of the second half, but Cal whittled the lead to four on four occasions, including with 2:20 to go on a drive by guard Grant Mullins.

Markkanen made two free throws with 1:54 left to put his team up 57-51. Cal missed its next three shots, including good looks from behind the arc by Bird and Mullins, before Arizona center Chance Comanche made 1 of 2 free throws with 39.2 seconds to go.

"When you play Cal, they are as good a defensive team as there is," Miller said. "That's how a top 10 defensive team feels. That's why it was hard to score at times."

Cal played the second half without starting point guard Charlie Moore, who was bothered with a hip injury. Martin said he wasn't sure of the extent of the injury.

Arizona guard Kadeem Allen had 11 points and five assists.

Foul trouble marked the first half. Rabb, Markkanen and Trier each picked up two fouls and combined for two points, both from Rabb. Markkanen committed his second foul with 16:07 to go in the first half and did not return before halftime.

NOTES: Cal C Kameron Rooks is the son of former Arizona Wildcats C Sean Rooks, who died in June at 46. This was the first time Kameron played in Tucson since his father's death, and Sean was featured in a pregame intro video at McKale Center. ... Nick Kerr, the son of ex-Arizona G Steve Kerr, is a graduate student manager for Cal. ... Former Arizona All-American F Chris Mills was in attendance. ... Several scouts were on hand, including Eduardo Najera of the Dallas Mavericks. Najera helped 13th-seeded Oklahoma bounce Arizona from the first round of the 1999 NCAA Tournament. John Shumate (Suns) and Bob McAdoo (Heat) were other scouts seen at McKale. ... Arizona will play at Washington State on Thursday. ... Cal is at Stanford on Friday.