Preview: California at Arizona State

Two teams battling for a bye in the Pac-12 tournament’s first round meet Saturday when California visits Arizona State, which is 15-1 at home this season. The teams are tied with Colorado and Stanford for third place in the conference, with the top four clubs receiving a first-day bye in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. California is coming off an 87-59 loss at Arizona, while Arizona State posted an impressive 76-64 win over visiting Stanford on Wednesday.

Sun Devils point guard Jahii Carson was shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from 3-point range in conference games before scoring 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Stanford. The Pac-12 player of the year candidate, who is averaging a team-high 18.7 points, had 29 points and seven assists in an 89-78 overtime victory at California on Jan. 29. The Sun Devils outrebounded the Golden Bears in the first matchup by seven, but they’re ranked last in rebounding margin in league play.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (18-10, 9-6 Pac-12): The Golden Bears offered a brief glimpse of their potential in the second half against Arizona, using a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to eight before fading just as quickly. “That’s how we have to play all the time,” coach Mike Montgomery told reporters. “Unfortunately, we don’t seem to be able to do that. You’ve got to be able to play like that for 40 minutes. We got tired. We’re not able to sustain it.” Point guard Justin Cobbs averages a team-high 15.8 points for the Golden Bears, who have lost two of their last three contests.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (20-8, 9-6): The Sun Devils rely heavily on the trio of Carson, guard Jermaine Marshall and center Jordan Bachynski, but guard Bo Barnes has also been a key contributor off the bench in recent weeks. Bachynski, who leads the Pac-12 with 119 blocked shots, has been held to an average of 3.7 points on 4-of-17 shooting over his last three games. While waiting for the 7-2 senior to regain his form, the Sun Devils will surely continue to fire away from 3-point range, where they’ve made a league-high 212 shots.

TIP-INS

1. The all-time series is tied at 37 games apiece, with California winning five of the last seven meetings.

2. The Sun Devils are 16-2 when leading at halftime.

3. California G Jordan Mathews exited Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury, but he’s expected to play against the Sun Devils.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 77, California 74