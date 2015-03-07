Preview: California at Arizona State

Arizona State looks to continue its late-seasoncharge against visiting California on Saturday. A victory by the Sun Devils intheir regular-season finale and a Stanford loss at No. 6 Arizona would giveArizona State the fifth seed – and a first-round date with last-place USC – innext week’s Pac-12 Tournament, but coach Herb Sendek insists his focus is elsewhere.“Ourseed is irrelevant,” Sendek said at his news conference Thursday following the Sun Devils’ fourth win in their last six outings – a 67-62 homevictory over Stanford. “I don’t even want to look at those standings – I wantto focus on Cal. We know we have a (Pac-12 tourney) game on Wednesday, we knowwe’re not getting a bye and we’ll be there to play whoever our seed tells us toplay.”

The Golden Bears, meanwhile, have droppedfour of their last five following Thursday’s 99-60 road drubbing at the handsof the conference-leading Wildcats. Arizona shot 56.7 percent from the field inthe win, including 64.5 in the second half, and outscored the Golden Bears42-22 in the paint while forcing the visitors into 16 turnovers. “Hey, we lostto a very good team,” Cal first-year coach Cuonzo Martin said in his post-gamenews conference. “It’s one loss, and we have to learn from it and keep movingforward. We don’t have time to dwell on it.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (17-13, 7-10 Pac-12): A monthago, the Bears were in the midst of a five-game win streak, but they only havea 73-56 home victory over Oregon State since that run ended Feb. 12 with eachof their last four losses coming by 11 or more points. Junior guard TyroneWallace continues to pace the team in scoring (17 points per game), rebounding(7.3) and assists (3.8) but has hit only 17-of-54 shots, including 0-of-9 from3-point range, over his last four games. Jordan Mathews (13.8 points), DavidKravish (11.1) and Jabari Bird (10.5) also are averaging double figures forCal, which is the conference’s second-lowest scoring team at 66.3 points.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (16-14, 8-9): All but two ofthe Sun Devils’ victories have come at home, where they’re 14-3 this season,including wins over Arizona (81-78) and UCLA (68-66) during the last month. Seniorguard Shaquielle McKissic notched a career-high 23 points against Stanford andis pacing the team with 11.5 per game while Gerry Blakes (11.0) and SavonGoodman (10.7) also are scoring in double digits, with the latter also leadingthe team in rebounding with seven per outing. Arizona State ranks amiddle-of-the-pack sixth in Pac-12 rebounding margin (3.3), but has steppedthings up of late with a 5.4 margin over the last seven games, including an80-55 advantage on the offensive glass.

TIP-INS

1. Prior to Thursday’s 39-point defeat, Cal’smost lopsided loss of the season was a 79-44 home setback against Arizona Stateon Jan. 22 as Bo Barnes scored 17 points off the bench and the Sun Devils tookadvantage of 19 Bears’ turnovers.

2. Arizona State is looking for its secondstraight regular-season series sweep of Cal and has won four straight head-to-headmeetings overall.

3. Kravish, a senior, is one of four players inPac-12 history to record at least 1,000 points, 800 rebounds and 200 careerblocked shots.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 80, California 67