California’s inability to put together a complete game would drive most coaches crazy, and Cuonzo Martin is no exception. The Bears’ third-year coach is hoping for a more consistent effort Wednesday as the Bears visit high-scoring Arizona State, which boasts three of the top 10 scorers in the Pac-12.

Cal extended its winning streak to four games with last Sunday’s 77-66 victory over Colorado but only after giving away much of a 23-point lead. Star forward Ivan Rabb averages 15.2 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Bears, who have made a habit of jumping to double-digit leads in the first half and struggling after the break. “My heart is getting weak though from it,” Martin told reporters. “For some reason we just get in situations where we get a little fancy, we go off script and then crazy stuff happens. The great thing about our guys, they don’t put their heads down. A year ago or even two years ago, guys put their heads down but these guys keep plugging.” Martin’s squad is tied for third in the Pac-12 with UCLA but plays five of its final seven league games on the road. The Bears turned in one of their most complete efforts of the season in their last meeting against Arizona State on Jan. 1, when they dominated the boards in an 81-65 victory.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CAL (17-6, 8-3 Pac-12): Rabb, who recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds in last month’s win over the Sun Devils, notched his 12th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds in last Sunday’s win over Colorado. Senior wing Jabari Bird has scored in double figures in five straight games and could thrive against an Arizona State defense that ranks last in the Pac-12 at 82.5 points per game. With reserve guard Don Coleman limited due to a back injury, the Bears need more production from senior Grant Mullins, who has missed 22 of his last 27 shots, including 4-of-19 from 3-point range.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-13, 4-7): The Sun Devils are second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 81.2 points per game thanks largely to guards Torian Graham (18.5), Tra Holder (17.8) and Shannon Evans II (16.2), who made four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in last Saturday’s 81-68 win over Oregon State. Evans has scored more than 20 points in three of the last four games for coach Bobby Hurley’s team, which plays five of its final seven games at home. Forward Obinna Oleka is one of four league players averaging a double-double and had 18 points and six rebounds in last month’s loss to the Bears.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won three in a row against the Sun Devils to pull even in the all-time series at 40 wins apiece.

2. Arizona State is averaging 10.6 turnovers (first in the league) and 10 made 3-pointers (second).

3. Cal center Kingsley Okoroh played 21 minutes last Sunday against Colorado while wearing a protective mask over a broken nose he sustained in the Bears’ previous game against Utah.

PREDICTION: Cal 78, Arizona State 75