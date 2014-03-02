Arizona State 78, California 60: Jermaine Marshall scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Sun Devils drew clear in the second half against the visiting Golden Bears.

Jonathan Gilling matched a season high with 15 points and Shaquielle McKissic had 10 for Arizona State (21-8, 10-6 Pac-12), which closed out its home schedule with a 16-1 mark after outscoring California 49-36 in the second half. Senior Jordan Bachynski chipped in eight points and seven rebounds to help the Sun Devils complete a season sweep of the Golden Bears.

Justin Cobbs led California (18-11, 9-7) with 15 points and Jordan Mathews added 14. David Kravish collected 12 points and eight rebounds while Richard Solomon had eight boards for the Golden Bears, who were routed for the second straight game after losing 87-59 at Arizona on Wednesday.

Arizona State closed the first half on an 11-2 run and led 29-24 at the break before taking control by making 16 of its first 19 shots in the second half. McKissic threw down a reverse windmill dunk and converted a three-point play with just under 11 minutes remaining to put the Sun Devils ahead 57-40.

Arizona State, which has won seven of its last 11 games to solidify its NCAA Tournament chances, shot 51.8 percent from the field and 10-of-19 from 3-point range. Marshall shot 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range while Jahii Carson added nine points and four assists for the Sun Devils, who finished 8-1 in nine Pac-12 home games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California C Kameron Rooks, who was averaging seven minutes off the bench, will miss the rest of the season with a left foot injury. … Bachynski had four blocked shots to break his own Pac-12 season record of 120 blocks set last year. He has 123 this season. … Gilling, the Sun Devils’ top 3-point shooter, made all four of his field goals inside the arc after entering the contest with a total of four two-point buckets in 15 previous conference games.