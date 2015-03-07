FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona State 74, California 70
March 7, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona State 74, California 70

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor edit in fourth graph)

Arizona State 74, California 70: Shaquielle McKissic scored 21 points as the Sun Devils downed the visiting Golden Bears in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Savon Goodman added 18 points and eight rebounds for Arizona State (17-14, 9-9 Pac-12), which will head into the Pac-12 Tournament with five wins in its last seven games. The Sun Devils, who also received 16 points from Gerry Blakes as well as eight rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots from Eric Jacobsen, shot 45.6 percent from the floor and finished with a 19-8 advantage at the free-throw line.

Tyrone Wallace scored a game-high 23 points and had six rebounds to go along with six assists to pace California (17-14, 7-11), which lost for the fifth time in its last six games. Jabari Bird added 13 points, and Jordan Mathews chipped in 11 for the Bears, who hit only 4-of-11 free-throw attempts over the final 20 minutes.

Arizona State took a 35-32 lead into the second half, and McKissic and Goodman combined to hit seven of the Sun Devils’ first nine shots to give their team its first double-digit lead at 52-42 with 14:15 left before Cal pulled within 56-53 six minutes later. After Arizona State pushed its lead back to 63-53, the Bears again fought back, closing within 67-66 on Wallace’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds to play, but McKissic and Bo Barnes went a combined 7-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to cap the win.

Cal started strong, hitting nine of its first 10 shots to jump out to a 22-12 lead. The Bears, however, made only four of their 23 attempts during the final 12:45 of the opening half as Arizona State outscored the visitors 23-10 to take the three-point advantage into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State swept the regular-season series for the second straight year and has won five straight versus Cal. … The Bears lost for only the third time in their 12 games decided by five or fewer points this season. … McKissic, Barnes and F Jonathan Gilling were honored in pre-game ceremonies on Arizona State’s Senior Day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
