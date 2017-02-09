Mullins, Rabb lead Cal to blowout win over Arizona State

California guard Grant Mullins had 18 points on six 3-pointers and center Ivan Rabb had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Bears' dominating 68-43 Pac-12 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Mullins made his first six 3-point attempts, the last giving Cal a 55-31 lead midway through the second half.

Rabb had his 13th double-double of the season and guard Charlie Moore scored 11 points for the Bears (18-6, 9-3), who have won five in a row and eight of nine while moving one-half game ahead of No. 10 UCLA for third place in the conference.

Forward Obinna Oleka had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Sun Devils (11-14, 4-8), who lost seven of nine. He has 13 double-doubles.

Rabb scored six points and Mullins had a 3-pointer when Cal scored the final 11 points of the first half for a 28-17 halftime lead.

The Sun Devils, who did not score in the final 6:27 of the first half, missed 17 straight field goal attempts and went almost 11 minutes without a basket after Evans' layup with 7:35 remaining the half.

Oleka's layup at 16:42 of the second half broke the streak and cut Cal's lead to 35-20.

Guard Shannon Evans II had 10 points for Arizona State, which shot a sesaon-low 25.4 percent from the field. The Sun Devils had 26 points in the last 26 minutes.

Arizona State guard Torian Graham, who was second in the Pac-12 with an 18.5 scoring average, had two points on 1-of-14 shooting, including 0 for 9 on 3-pointers. The Sun Devils made 3 of 25 three-point attempts.

Mullins, a senior transfer from Columbia, had 20 points and five 3-pointers in the Bears' 81-65 home victory over Arizona State on Jan. 1. Mullins made a career-high seven 3-pointers for Columbia last season.