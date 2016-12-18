Bird leads Cal to rout of Cal Poly

Jabari Bird scored a career-high 25 points to help California cruise to an 81-55 victory over visiting Cal Poly on Saturday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Bird made 10 of 16 field-goal attempts and 4 of 7 from 3-point range for Cal (9-2), which has won seven of its last eight games. Ivan Rabb had 18 points and six rebounds. Charlie Moore added 10 points.

Kyle Toth scored 14 points for Cal Poly (5-6), which has lost three in a row and four of six. Victor Joseph and Ridge Shipley had 12 points apiece. Aleks Abrams finished with eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Golden Bears outscored the Mustangs 6-0 to start the game but couldn't create much separation until late in the first half. The Mustangs actually led 14-13 following a 3-pointer by Toth midway through the opening period and went up 19-13 on a basket by Shipley, but eventually the Bears took control.

Cal closed the half with a 21-3 run. The Bears went up 20-19 on a dunk by Rabb, extended the lead to 10 on a layup by Sam Singer and carried a 34-22 advantage into the break.

Cal Poly got within 10 early in the second half, but Cal responded with an 8-2 run to push the lead to 16. The Bears went up by 18 on a jumper by Roger Moute a Bidias and took a 68-46 lead on a 3-pointer by Bird. They led by as many as 27 points in the final minutes.

Cal shot 53.4 percent from the field and made 10 of 18 from 3-point range. Cal Poly shot 32.3 percent and made 7 of 25 from beyond the arc.