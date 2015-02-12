Preview: California at Colorado

As Colorado’s season continues to slip away, leading scorer Askia Booker said he will return to the lineup when the Buffaloes host red-hot California on Thursday. Booker missed Saturday’s 79-51 loss to No. 10 Utah with multiple hip pointers, but vows he will do everything he can to help Colorado turn its season around and at least finish .500 to qualify for a postseason tournament. “I‘m still playing through some injuries and pain, but I don’t really care now,” the senior guard, who averages 17.6 points, told the Boulder Daily Camera. “My team needs me. They need me to perform and they need me on the court, so that’s what I‘m going to do.”

After a 1-6 start in the Pac-12, the Golden Bears have won four straight, including a 64-62 victory over UCLA on Saturday on Dwight Tarwater’s 3-pointer with 18.9 seconds left - their third straight win in the final seconds. ”Honestly, we’re on Cloud Nine,” Cal sophomore guard Jabari Bird told the school web site after recording team highs of 16 points and six rebounds. “The confidence with everyone on the team is tremendous. ... We’re playing like a team out there and it’s just really fun to be a part of this team.” The Buffaloes are 9-0 when in danger of losing back-to-back home games under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (15-9, 5-6 Pac-12): First-year coach Cuonzo Martin isn’t losing any hair over all these close games because he doesn’t have any, and is thrilled with his team’s play. ”I see our guys growing. I said even when we lost six straight, our guys are making progress,‘’ Martin told the school web site. Junior guard Tyrone Wallace (team highs of 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game) is averaging 18.8, 7.5 and 3.5 during the winning streak while the Golden Bears also receive significant contributions from sophomore guard Jordan Mathews (14.8 points) and 6-10 senior forward David Kravish (10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds).

ABOUT COLORADO (11-11, 4-6): If Booker plays, the Buffaloes will have their starting lineup intact for the first time in eight games as 6-10 junior center Josh Scott returned Saturday after missing eight of the previous nine contests with a back injury. Scott, who averages 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds - both second on the team, contributed 10 and seven against Utah in a promising return. Freshman guard Dominique Collier scored a season-high 11 in 22 minutes against Utah.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado has not lost back-to-back conference home games since the 2009-10 season, when it was a member of the Big 12.

2. Booker averages 20.7 points in Pac-12 games - second in the conference - while Mathews is seventh at 17.1 in such contests.

3. The series is tied 12-12 with Colorado winning four of the seven meetings since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, including a 59-56 victory in the 2014 Pac-12 tournament.

PREDICTION: Colorado 67, California 66