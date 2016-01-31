Preview: California at Colorado

The home-road splits are glaring forCalifornia this season. A prefect 13-0 on their home floor, the Golden Bearsare searching for their second win – and first in the Pac-12 – outside ofBerkeley when they visit Colorado on Sunday.

Following Wednesday’s73-64 loss at Utah, California dropped to 1-7 in road/neutral site games,including 0-4 in Pac-12 play. The team’s normally stout defense was an issueagainst the Utes, who shot 48.1 percent from the field, including a 7-of-10, 21-pointnight for 7-footer Jakob Poeltl. “We’vegot to do a better job of moving our feet and being solid defensively,” Bearscoach Cuonzo Martin told the media following the Utah game. “We have to do abetter job of not giving up and moving our feet and keeping guys in front of us.”Colorado, meanwhile, is 11-1 at home and has won four of its last five overallfollowing a 91-75 win over visiting Stanford on Wednesday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (14-7, 4-4 Pac-12): The Bearsnotched an impressive 74-73 win Jan. 23 over then-No. 11 Arizona, but that’sbeen one of only two victories in the team’s last six games. Freshman forwardJaylen Brown matched his season high with 27 points against Utah and is leadingthe team in scoring with 15.5 per outing. Guard Jordan Mathews is contributing13.2 points while forward Ivan Rabb is averaging 12.5 and a team-most 8.5rebounds, but California is still without second-leading scorer Tyrone Wallace(15.4 points) who has been sidelined since breaking his hand in practice onJan. 16.

ABOUT COLORADO (16-5, 5-3): The Buffaloessolidified their standing as Pac-12’s top 3-point shooting team (40.9 percent)by draining a season-high-matching 13-of-19 attempts against Stanford. GuardsGeorge King and Josh Fortune combined to hit 10-of-12 treys in the contest andare averaging 14.8 and 10.8 points, respectively, on the season. Big man JoshScott provides a nice complement in the paint with his team-leading averages of17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. California leads the series 14-12 after a 79-65win over visiting Colorado on New Year’s Day.

2. The Buffaloes also lead the conference infree-throw accuracy (74.1 percent) and rank second with a plus-9.7 reboundingmargin.

3. The Bears are pacing the Pac-12 in scoringdefense (66.8 points) and field-goal percentage defense (38.8 percent) but thatwill be put to the test by Colorado, which is averaging 84.1 points in Boulder.

PREDICTION: Colorado 77, California 74