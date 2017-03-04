Preview: California at Colorado

A month ago, California looked to be locked intoa top-four Pac-12 finish and a first-round conference tournament bye. But fourlosses in five games later, that’s no longer the case, and the Golden Bearswill need a win in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Colorado to ensure theNo. 4 seed.

Cal’s latest setback came Thursday night, and itwas the Bears’ most lopsided loss of the season as they were routed 74-44 tohost Utah. Leading scorers Jabari Bird and Ivan Rabb combined for less thanhalf (14 points) of their combined 29.3 average entering the contest as Cal hitseason lows in points, field-goal percentage (23.1), 3-point percentage (11.1) andassists (three) against the Utes’ tight man defense. “We didn’t compete at thelevel we normally compete at,” Bears coach Cuonzo Martin said in a post-gamenews conference. “… When you have open shots from the perimeter and they don’tfall for you, eventually you have to get some production around the rim and getto the free-throw line. If you’re getting neither, this is the result.”Meanwhile Thursday, Colorado bounced back strong from a two-game losing streakto easily beat visiting Stanford 91-72 and move into a tie for seventh place inthe Pac-12.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (19-10, 10-7 Pac-12): Sincerouting Arizona State 68-43 on Feb. 8, the Bears’ only win has come againstlast place Oregon State (76-46) in their regular-season home finale lastFriday. Guard Grant Mullins paced the team with 11 points Thursday and joinsRabb (14.4), Bird (14.3) and freshman guard Charlie Moore (12.7) in doublefigures. And despite Utah’s strong night offensively (74 points on 50-percentshooting), Cal still leads the conference in scoring defense (62.7 pointsallowed per game) and opponent field-goal percentage (39.6).

ABOUT COLORADO (17-13, 7-10): The Buffaloes putup a host of impressive numbers on the final stat sheet Thursday night, notchingassists on 25 of their 35 made field goals while also hitting season highs inpoints and field-goal percentage (56.5). Six Colorado players scored in doubledigits, but surprisingly leading scorer Derrick White (17.0) wasn’t one of themas he finished with nine points while dishing out a game-high eight assists. ForwardXavier Johnson and swingman George King scored 15 apiece in the contest and arethe only other Buffaloes averaging double figures apart from White at 14.4 and11.8, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won five of the last seven meetings,including a 77-66 home victory Feb. 5.

2. Moore had 17 points and eight assists in thefirst meeting while White scored a game-high 25 for Colorado, including a trioof 3-pointers.

3. Behind the 6-11 Rabb’s Pac-12-best 10.6rebounds per game, Cal ranks second in the conference with an average reboundmargin of plus-7.3.

PREDICTION: Colorado 73, California 70