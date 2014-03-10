California 66, Colorado 65 (OT): Justin Cobbs scored 21 points in his final home game, including the game-winning free throws with 20.8 seconds left, and the Golden Bears erased a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Buffaloes and earn a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament.

Richard Solomon, also playing his last home game, and Ricky Kravish recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds apiece as California (19-12, 10-8 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak despite going 0-for-7 from the floor in overtime. The Bears are the No. 4 seed and play the USC-Colorado winner in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Xavier Johnson registered 24 points and six rebounds while Josh Scott added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (21-10, 10-8), who outrebounded California 45-35. Askia Booker contributed 11 points and seven rebounds while freshman Wesley Gordon had eight points and 11 rebounds.

With the game tied at 57, Scott blocked Cobb’s shot at the rim and Booker scooped up the loose ball and went the length of the court for a layup with 49.8 seconds left. Cobbs made two free throws to make it 59-59 with 29.1 seconds to go and Colorado couldn’t get off a final shot before turning it over at the end of regulation.

After Cobbs’ free throws made it 66-65, Colorado’s Xavier Talton missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left and Tyrone Wallace was fouled after grabbing the rebound. Wallace missed the front end of the one-and-one before Booker’s runner from the top of the key at the buzzer was off the mark.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson scored 14 points in the first half and Colorado led by as many as six before settling for a 31-28 lead at the break after outrebounding California 22-11. ... Solomon, who entered the contest 16th in the nation in rebounding, leads the Pac-12 at 10 per game. ... Colorado fell to 2-1 in overtime this season.