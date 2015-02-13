California 68, Colorado 61: Jordan Mathews scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half - 12 on 3-pointers - to lead the visiting Golden Bears to their fifth straight victory.

Tyrone Wallace added 16 points for California (16-9, 6-6 Pac-12), which snapped a five-game losing streak in Boulder with its first victory there since 1974. David Kravish contributed 14 points and seven rebounds while Sam Singer recorded seven points, six assists and four steals for the Golden Bears.

Josh Scott battled back pain to produce 17 points and eight rebounds as Colorado (11-12, 4-7) lost two straight home games for the first time under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. Askia Booker scored 11 points and Wesley Gordon registered 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes, who have lost three straight.

Cal was 5-for-10 from 3-point range in the first half and took its biggest lead 23-16 after back-to-back 3s by Singer and Dwight Tarwater, who made two apiece in the first 20 minutes, before settling for a 28-27 lead at the break. Mathews made three 3-pointers in the first 4:14 of the second half and after an 11-5 Colorado run trimmed the Golden Bears’ lead to 50-46, Mathews capped a 6-0 spurt with another 3 to restore the 10-point gap with 6:15 left.

Booker drilled a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining to pull the Buffaloes within 63-61 before Scott missed a chance to tie it when his mid-range jumper bounced in and out. Wallace delivered a floater in the lane with 21.6 seconds remaining to make it 65-61 and stole the ball from Booker - avoiding a jump-ball situation by calling time out with 15.9 seconds to play - and Kravish sealed the victory by making two free throws with 14.7 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado had its starting lineup intact for the first time in eight games with Booker back in the fold after missing a game because of a hip injury and Scott playing his second game since sitting out eight of the previous nine. ... Springer has totaled 36 points in his past four games after recording 22 over the previous 10 contests. ... Colorado hadn’t lost back-to-back conference home games since the 2009-10 season, when it was a member of the Big 12.