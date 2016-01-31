Colorado 70, California 62

Colorado forward Josh Scott paced a balanced offensive attack, and the Buffaloes held off a late challenge by California in a 70-62 conference win Sunday at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) won three straight to keep pace with first-place Oregon in the Pac-12. Scott finished with 16 points, and guard George King added 13 points. Scott has scored in double figures every game this season.

Cal freshman forward Jaylen Brown scored all 21 of his points in the second half, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key that got the Bears within four with two minutes to play. But the Bears committed some costly turnovers in the final minutes, and Colorado made just enough free throws down the stretch to prevail.

Colorado led 37-23 at halftime and looked to pull away early in the second half. The Buffalos led 46-29 at the 15 minute market of the second half, before guard Jordan Matthews sparked a Bears rally. Matthews hit three 3-pointers in the second half. He cut the Colorado lead seven, 53-46, with a 3-pointer with six minutes to play. Matthews finished with 13 points for the Bears (14-8, 4-5 Pac-12).