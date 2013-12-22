Preview: California at Creighton

After posting three straight double-figure victories, Creighton takes a step up in competition Sunday when the Bluejays host California. Forward Doug McDermott, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 25.3 points per game, looks to build on his 34-point effort in last year’s 74-64 victory at California. Creighton has rolled to wins over Long Beach State, Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff following a loss to George Washington, while California is seeking a signature victory after losing to Syracuse and Dayton last month.

Creighton senior forward Ethan Wragge, who has started the last three contests after coming off the bench in 78 straight games, said the Bluejays are eager to face a quality Pac-12 opponent. “If we want to be ready for the NCAA Tournament come the end of the year, we have to play well against these kind of teams,” Wragge said. “It’s a good gauge for us.” Creighton is 53-7 at home under coach Greg McDermott, including 31-2 against non-conference foes.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (8-3): Forward Richard Solomon, who appears fully recovered from an eye injury that forced him to miss games against Syracuse and Dayton, had 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 67-56 victory over Fresno State on Dec. 14. Solomon has combined with forward David Kravish to control the paint, and point guard Justin Cobbs is tied for 16th in the nation with 6.4 assists per game. Coach Mike Montgomery continues to praise guard Ricky Kreklow, who has been a key reserve after missing most of last season with a foot injury.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (8-2): The Bluejays have relied heavily on 3-pointers in each of the last three games, and Wragge leads the attack while shooting 49.4 percent from beyond the arc. Wragge and 6-11 center Will Artino will need to avoid foul trouble while trying to contain Solomon and Kravish on the defensive end. Senior guard Jahenns Manigat, who scored 11 points against California last season and has made 20 straight free throws dating back to last season, needs two steals to reach 100 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has won 14 straight regular-season home games against opponents from BCS conferences.

2. Cobbs had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds against the Bluejays last year.

3. Doug McDermott needs 31 points to reach the 2,500-point mark for his career.

PREDICTION: Creighton 82, California 74