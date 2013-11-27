Preview: Dayton vs. California

Dayton and California will try to end the Maui Invitational on a good note when they meet Wednesday in the third-place game. Each won their tournament openers in impressive fashion - the Flyers coming from 16 points down to stun No. 10 Gonzaga and the Golden Bears smothering a solid Arkansas team - but neither team could repeat those efforts in the semifinals. Dayton had the best chance until missing a jumper with three seconds left and an uncontested tip at the buzzer in a 67-66 loss to No. 17 Baylor.

The Flyers have to get past how close they came to returning to the championship game for the first time since winning the Maui Invitational in 2003. Jordan Sibert continues to play like the standout many envisioned with he signed with Ohio State out of high school, combining for 43 points in the two games in Maui while shooting 15-for-23 from the field. California has a noticeable freshman as well in 6-6 guard Jabari Bird, who has totaled 32 points in the first two games while making just over half his shots.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT DAYTON (5-1): The key for the Flyers is the front-line play of Devin Oliver and Matt Kavanaugh. When they left the game against Baylor with their fourth fouls midway through the second half, the entire momentum changed and the Bears were able to erase a 10-point deficit with seven minutes remaining. Oliver finished fifth in the Atlantic-10 Conference in rebounding last season (7.8) and has become a more consistent scorer this season, reaching double figures in the last three games.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-1): Justin Cobbs has been consistent in nearly every area for the Golden Bears this season, except 3-point shooting. Cobbs has between five and eight assists in every game this season and has scored in double figures in five games, but he’s off to a particularly slow start from long range, shooting 3-for-17. He has missed nine out of 10 attempts from beyond the arc in Maui, a slump Dayton may use to its advantage.

1. Dayton coach Archie Miller faced California several times as an assistant at Arizona State in 2006-07 and for his brother, Sean Miller, at Arizona from 2009-11.

2. California F Richard Solomon is expected to return after missing Tuesday’s game with an eye abrasion. He’s averaging 11 points and 11.4 rebounds.

3. Golden Bears G Ricky Kreklow scored 17 points off the bench Monday against Arkansas and five in his second career start Tuesday against Syracuse.

PREDICTION: California 68, Dayton 61