(Updated: MINOR edit in second item of Notebook)

Dayton 82, California 64: Devin Oliver scored 21 points and Jalen Robinson added a career-high 17 off the bench as the Flyers won the third-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Vee Sanford added 14 points and Kyle Davis also came off the bench and scored 12 for Dayton (6-1), which improved to 7-2 all-time at the island event. The reserves for Dayton combined to outscore their counterparts, 52-8.

Justin Cobbs scored a career-high 31 points for California, including 19 in the second half. David Kravish contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds, while the leading scorer on the season for the Golden Bears, freshman guard Jabari Bird, struggled with foul trouble and finished with six points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Golden Bears also played without starting forward and leading rebounder Richard Solomon for a second straight game because of a right eye abrasion and they struggled out of the gate, falling behind by 10 points at the half. Dayton got good production from its bench in the opening 20 minutes as they combined to outscore the starters, 26-11.

Cobbs made six straight jumpers and scored all the points for California in a 12-4 run coming out of the half to pull the Golden Bears within two, but that was close as the would get as Dayton came right back with a 12-0 run to push the lead to 53-39 with just over 11 minutes remaining. California was unable to get back within single digits the rest of the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Robinson, a 6-9 sophomore forward, combined for seven points in the previous six games. … California coach Mike Montgomery remains two victories shy of catching legendary UCLA coach John Wooden for 27th on the Division I career wins list. … Cobbs’ previous career high was 28 against Oregon in February 2012.