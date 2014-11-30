Preview: California at Fresno State

California has been tough to score on this season and the Golden Bears will bring their stifling defense to Fresno State when the teams meet Sunday afternoon in a nonconference game. California has allowed fewer than 60 points in four of its five games this season, most recently 52 in a 20-point win Friday against Cal Poly. Offensively, the Golden Bears feature two premier scorers in Jordan Mathews and Tyrone Wallace, both of whom average just under 17 points a game.

Fresno State added a proven scorer this season in Julien Lewis, who averaged 11.2 points for Texas in 2012-13 then sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules. He’s averaging a team-high 15.8 points and has taken the scoring pressure off fellow 6-4 shooting guard Marvelle Harris, who averaged 14.3 points last season and is at 14.2 this fall. Better yet, Lewis has brought a more intense defensive mentality to the Bulldogs, who will need it against California.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBSSN

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (4-1): Mathews and Wallace aren’t the only players who call fill up the stat sheet for the Golden Bears. Jabari Bird scored 18 points against Cal Poly to bump his scoring average to 13.2 and give him four games with 12 or more points. If those three happen to have an off day against Fresno State, big man David Kravish can also step up when needed, evident by his 19-point performance in California’s lone loss this season to No. 9 Texas on Nov. 21.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (1-5): The Bulldogs are coming off a seventh-place finish at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. in which they dropped all three games by six points or less. Karachi Edo has shown the most improvement during the early part of the season, reaching double figures in scoring in four of the last five games after hitting that mark four times all of last season. He also plays longer than his 6-6, 226-pound frame, as proven by his five blocked shots in the tournament opener against Evansville.

TIP-INS

1. Kravish is second on the school’s all-time career blocked-shot list (188) and needs 19 more to catch leader Michael Stewart (1994-97).

2. The Golden Bears, who averaged 4.9 and 4.5 blocks the past two seasons for their two highest marks in school history, are averaging 5.4 so far this season with at least four in every game.

3. Fresno State has 23 more offensive rebounds and 13 more steals this its opponents this season.

PREDICTION: California 82, Fresno State 74