California 64, Fresno State 57: Tyrone Wallace had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Golden Bears held off the Bulldogs for the nonconference win.

David Kravish added 14 points and Jordan Mathews scored 10 for the Golden Bears (5-1). Sam Singer had a team-high six assists off the bench, one more than the Bulldogs had as a team.

Marvelle Harris scored 19 of his season-high 27 points in the first half and grabbed seven rebounds for Fresno State. Paul Watson was the only other player in double figures for the Bulldogs (1-6), scoring 13.

The Bulldogs trailed by 15 when Harris stepped to the free-throw line with 9:05 remaining in the game and he made both to spark a run that got them back within five with 1:45 left. Fresno State had a chance to draw closer but a turnover and missed 3-pointer by Harris were sandwiched around another missed 3-point try by teammate Julien Lewis, who finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting, after entering play averaging 15.8 points as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer.

The Golden Bears missed six of their first seven shots to start the second and committed two turnovers in that stretch but Fresno State could only cut the eight-point halftime to four before California began pulling away again. The Golden Bears made six straight baskets to spark a 16-6 run that put them ahead by 14 with 12:13 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harris shot 5-for-18 with four turnovers when these teams played last season in a 67-56 win by the Golden Bears. … Wallace, Jabari Bird and Mathews came in accounting for 60.1 percent of California’s points this season. Bird was held to four points on 1-for-9 shooting … Kravish had three blocked shots to move within 16 of Michael Stewart’s program career record (207) set from 1994-97.