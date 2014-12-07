Preview: California at Nevada

Following a win in a double-overtime thriller, California will play its last road game before a month at home when it visits Nevada on Sunday. The Golden Bears, whose next road game after the visit to Reno is Jan. 7 at USC, needed two extra sessions to get past Montana 78-76 on Wednesday. Tyrone Wallace had 22 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double this season in a 46-minute effort that helped California improve to 4-0 at home.

Wallace had 14 points and five assists in the Golden Bears’ 92-84 win over Nevada at home last season, the second-best offensive effort of California’s campaign. The current edition of the Wolf Pack has dropped five straight, including a 68-57 loss at Long Beach State on Wednesday. D.J. Fenner finished with 17 points for Nevada, which has averaged 55.4 points during the slide.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (6-1): One reason Montana gave the Golden Bears such a fight was the absence of California starting guard Jabari Bird, who is day-to-day with a foot injury. Sam Singer got the start in Bird’s place and finished with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bird scored 16 points off the bench in last season’s win over Nevada.

ABOUT NEVADA (2-5): The Wolf Pack entered Friday’s action ranked 326th in the country in shooting (37.1 percent). Fenner was 6-for-11 in the loss to Long Beach State and Marqueze Coleman went 5-for-10, but the rest of the team shot a combined 5-for-29. Nevada has averaged 17.8 turnovers over its last four games while forcing only 11 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. California F David Kravish is 20 points shy of 1,000 for his career and has 193 career blocks, 14 behind Michael Stewart’s school record set in the mid-90s.

2. Nevada C AJ West has grabbed 14 rebounds in two of his last three games.

3. Golden Bears G Jordan Mathews is 16-for-33 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: California 72, Nevada 60