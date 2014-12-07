California 63, Nevada 56: Tyrone Wallace scored a career-high 29 points to lead the visiting Golden Bears to their fourth win in a row.

Wallace was 11-for-20 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds as California (7-1) was victorious in its last road game before seven straight contests at home. David Kravish had 11 points and six boards for the Golden Bears, who shot 39.3 percent but turned the ball over a season-low three times.

AJ West led the Wolf Pack (2-6) with 13 points and three blocked shots. His teammates combined to go 14-of-47 from the floor - including 1-of-8 from 3-point range - in Nevada’s sixth straight defeat.

The Wolf Pack led for almost all of the first half and D.J. Fenner scored four points in a 6-0 run before the break as the hosts claimed a 30-24 lead. Nevada went over four minutes of the second half without a point but still managed a 39-37 edge on Michael Perez’s 3-pointer with 11:53 left.

The lead changed hands several times down the stretch, but Sam Singer’s triple with 5:46 to go ignited a 9-2 burst that gave California a 55-52 lead with 3:14 left. After Marqueze Coleman split two free throws on the other end, Kravish and Wallace scored on consecutive possessions to make it 59-53 and the pair did so again in the final minute to put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Golden Bears G Jabari Bird (foot) missed his second straight game. ... California’s next road game is Jan. 7 at USC. ... Four of Nevada’s six consecutive losses have come by single digits.