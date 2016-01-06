Preview: California at Oregon

California entered the week with more wins (5-1) againsttop-50 RPI opponents than any other Division I program. The Golden Bears willtry to notch another Wednesday when they visit Oregon, which was holding downthe No. 20 spot in the NCAA’s RPI rankings as of Tuesday night.

California heads to Eugenehaving won eight of its last nine, with the only loss being a 63-62 roadsetback in overtime against then-No. 5-ranked Virginia on Dec. 23. “I think our potential is really there,” freshmanforward Ivan Rabb said at a news conference Sunday following a 71-58 win overUtah. “ ... Everybody on the team isbuying in, and I think that is why we have been playing so well recently.”Oregon, meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak snapped in its 70-57 Pac-12-openingloss Sunday at Oregon State. “It was all about competing, and we didn’t have enoughtoughness,” Ducks forward Dillon Brooks said in a post-game news conference. “That’snot Oregon basketball, and we have to come out stronger against Cal.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (12-3, 2-0 Pac-12): The GoldenBears are off and running in the Pac-12, dominating visiting Colorado (79-65)and No. 22 Utah (71-58) this past weekend to open conference play. Californiais getting it done at both ends of the court, shooting 47.2 percent from thefloor while holding the opposition to 36.9 percent, which ranks eighthnationally. Guard Tyrone Wallace (15.2 points), forward Jaylen Brown (14.3), guardJordan Matthews (13.7) and Rabb (12.4) all are averaging double figures, withMatthews coming in particularly hot after averaging 19.3 points and hitting13-of-24 3-point attempts over his last three outings.

ABOUT OREGON (11-3, 0-1): The Ducks are 9-0 athome with all three of their losses coming in road or neutral-site contests.Like California, Oregon boasts four players with double-digit scoring averages,led by Brooks (16.0 points), guard Tyler Dorsey (14.6) and forward Elgin Cook(13.5). At 12 points per contest, forward Chris Boucher is the team’s otherplayer averaging double figures, and he also averages a team-most 8.6 reboundsper game and has 44 blocked shots for the Ducks, who rank in the Pac-12’s topthree in blocks (6.1), steals (7.9) and turnover margin (plus-2.3).

TIP-INS

1. Oregon’s 80-69 road win last season snappedCalifornia’s 12-game win streak in the series.

2. Rabb (8.7) and Brown (6.0) are the leadingrebounders for the Golden Bears, who rank 18th nationally with aplus-9.5 rebounding margin.

3. Oregon shot 35.8 percent from the field inscoring a season-low 57 points against Oregon State.

PREDICTION: Oregon 73, California 71