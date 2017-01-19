Preview: California at Oregon

Oregon puts its 14-game winning streak on the line Thursday as the 10th-ranked Ducks host California, which has moved into fourth place in the Pac-12 following three straight wins. The Ducks are coming off an 85-43 rout of rival Oregon State on Saturday and can match the school record for consecutive wins with a victory over the Bears.

Oregon forward Chris Boucher, averaging 13.7 points and 2.9 blocks per game, may continue to serve as the team’s top reserve after telling coach Dana Altman that he’s comfortable in any role. “Everyone wants to be silly and dance and all those things you do when you get introduced and the lights are down and you’re in the spotlight,” Altman told reporters. “For a player to say ‘Coach, however you want to use me to win the game’, that’s kind of special.” The Ducks lead the nation with 137 blocks and boast an imposing frontline of Boucher, Jordan Bell and junior college transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams. The trio will be tested Thursday by Cal star forward Ivan Rabb, who is averaging 17.3 points and 14.2 rebounds while battling constant double teams in conference play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (13-5, 4-2): Rabb recorded his fifth double-double in league play with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 58-54 win over Washington State, but the Bears need more consistent scoring from his teammates in order to compete for the Pac-12 title. Senior wing Jabari Bird and freshman point guard Charlie Moore are each shooting under 40 percent in Pac-12 play, and guard Grant Mullins has been held to single digits in his last three games. Center Kingsley Okoroh has 48 blocks and will be a key player as the Bears look to contain Oregon’s frontline.

ABOUT OREGON (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12): Forward Dillon Brooks (13.6 points per game) and guard Tyler Dorsey (12.7) highlight a balanced Ducks attack that has averaged 84.3 points in its last four games. The Ducks appear to have all the pieces in place to make a deep NCAA Tournament run with a strong backcourt and versatile frontline, but Altman said his team could be even better. “We don't score as well as UCLA, we don’t guard as well as Arizona. We don't rebound as well as a lot of teams,” he told reporters. “We’ve got a lot of areas to improve, and a lot work to be done.”

TIP-INS

1. Cal holds an 84-61 lead in the all-time series and won the last meeting 83-63 at Haas Pavilion on Feb. 11, 2016.

2. The Ducks own the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation at 36 games.

3. Rabb averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games against Oregon last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 71, Cal 62