After struggling in California’s final three regular-season games, Bears senior Jabari Bird has rediscovered his shot in the Pac-12 tournament. The 6-6 wing looks to continue his strong play in Friday’s semifinals as the fifth-seeded Bears take on No. 1 seed Oregon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cal closed the regular season by losing five of its final six games but opened with a 67-62 win over 12th-seed Oregon State before keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive by recording a 78-75 victory over No. 4 seed Utah on Thursday. While the Bears likely need at least one more victory to earn an NCAA berth, the Ducks are aiming for their second straight tournament championship and a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NCAA’s West region. Oregon will be the more rested team Friday after using 11 players in Thursday’s 80-57 quarterfinals win over eighth-seeded Arizona State. Pac-12 player of the year Dillon Brooks had a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks, who swept the regular season series against Cal with an 86-63 win on Jan. 19 in Eugene and a 68-65 victory in Berkeley on Feb. 22.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL (21-11): Bird opened tournament play with 20 points in the win over Oregon State before making four 3-pointers and matching his career high with 26 points against Utah. The Bears’ postseason push has also received a spark from freshman Charlie Moore, who scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting against the Utes and passed Jason Kidd (378 points) for ninth on the school’s all-time freshman scoring list. Star forward Ivan Rabb registered his 18th double-double of the season Thursday but struggled in the two regular-season losses to the Ducks, averaging seven points and nine boards.

ABOUT OREGON (28-4): Senior guard Dylan Ennis had a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the Ducks past Arizona State, which tired in the second half of Thursday’s quarterfinals after needing overtime to get past Stanford on Wednesday. Cal’s defensive gameplan will likely focus on Brooks, who averaged 17.9 points in conference play and drilled a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining in last month’s victory in Berkeley. Oregon is ranked second nationally in blocked shots per game at 6.8 and boasts a stellar frontcourt led by forwards Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher and Tyler Dorsey.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship game at 11 p.m. EST.

2. After going 8-of-46 (17.4 percent) from 3-point range in its final three regular-season games, Cal has made eight 3-pointers in each of its first two tournament contests.

3. Oregon is 123-14 under coach Dana Altman when holding its opponent under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Cal 66